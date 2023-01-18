Reminder: 2nd Round of Funding for 2022 Public Works Opportunity – Applications due February 28, 2023

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) previously announced that the 2022 Public Works Opportunity will have a 2nd round of funding available under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Applications can be submitted through the Department’s AmpliFund system. Applications are due no later than 11:59 pm on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The purpose of the Public Works Opportunity is to provide for a broad range of activities investing in communities providing effective and affordable infrastructure and/or facilities that address strategic long-term developments. Every Nebraska county and Nebraska incorporated municipality (other than Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue & Grand Island) is eligible to apply for funding. For a project to be considered for funding, all activities must meet either the National Objective of benefiting low to moderate income persons on an Area Basis (LMA) or low to moderate income clientele (LMC).

The 2022 Public Works Opportunity provides funding for two application classifications, which are separate applications: (1) Public Facilities, which include parks, community centers, senior centers, fire stations, day care centers, neighborhood parks, tornado shelters, etc. and (2) Public Infrastructure, which includes streets, sidewalks, drainage systems, water systems, sanitary systems, and other public infrastructure.

The maximum CDBG award for project costs is $400,000. Matching funds are required depending upon the size of the community.

The link to the Public Works Opportunity on the DED website is https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/cdbg/.

For additional information, contact Community Development Specialist Aaron Boucher, Aaron.Boucher@nebraska.gov.