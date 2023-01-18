CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Warner Music Group Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – WMG

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of its continued investigation whether certain directors and officers of Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music”) (NASDAQ: WMG) breached their fiduciary duties to Warner Music and its shareholders. If you are a Warner Music shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Warner Music’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Warner Music in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Warner Music and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On December 4, 2022, a former Warner Music executive filed a lawsuit against Warner Music and certain former Warner Music executives, alleging sexual harassment and assault.

If you are a Warner Music shareholder, you may have legal claims against Warner Music's directors and officers.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

