Galexxy Holdings Inc., Moves Towards OTC: QX Markets Listing

/EIN News/ -- Newport Beach, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galexxy Holdings Inc., (“Galexxy” or “Company”) (OTC: GXXY) is pleased to advise the appointment of BF Borgers PCAOB to undertake an audit which was initiated on January 3, 2023 and is expected to be finalized in February.

Galexxy’s CEO, Iain Saul stated that; “Galexxy’s Audit completion will enable the Company to achieve an OTC QX listing and file a Form 10 with the SEC. These are important steps towards our longer-range plan of up-listing onto the NASDAQ”.

Mr Saul further stated that; “Galexxy’s marketing plan is achieving expected results which were reported in its most recent Press Releases, and that significant gains in production and international distribution are soon to be announced”.

Galexxy is headquartered in Newport Beach and its 100% owned subsidiary, Wellbeing Farms has manufacturing facilities in Murietta, California. Galexxy’s shares are publicly traded on the OTC Markets (OTC: GXXY).

Galexxy entered the rapidly developing markets for premium natural plant-based consumer health supplement products in April 2021 and completed its acquisition of Wellbeing Farms LLC., on August 4, 2022 and purchased 69% of ABC Wholesale Products LLC., on August 12, 2022.

Galexxy Holdings Inc.
Iain Saul
E: iain@galexxyholdings.com
M: (801) 243 9570

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release.

www.wellbeingfarms.com

https://twitter.com/GXXYHoldings



