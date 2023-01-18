Antimicrobial Additives Market Size is projected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%: Straits Research

The global antimicrobial additives market size was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.19 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023-2031. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical components or particular solutions known as antimicrobial additives are infused throughout the production process into a product. Until the product's shelf life, these additives either kill or restrict the growth of microbes. They can also enhance a surface's functionality by permanently reducing the adverse effects of microbes. Manufacturers can now offer safer, cleaner, and more hygienic products, giving them a competitive advantage right away.

Antimicrobial describes products or substances that contain antimicrobial additions and agents to prevent the growth of microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, algae, yeasts, mildew, and other parasites, that cause fever and diseases. Untreated particles become home to microorganisms that cause unpleasant odors, issues with polymer breakdown, and discoloration. Antimicrobial substances are employed to stop the growth of these microorganisms in the finished goods.

Microorganisms can disrupt the functioning of various items, including food and drink, polymers, paints and coatings, and medicinal products. Researchers have shown that nine out of ten consumers are now looking for items with a tried-and-true antibacterial technology due to the expanding health-conscious populace.





Rapid Consumer Shift and a Growing Number of End-Use Industries Are Driving the Market

The market is propelled by a rising number of end-use industries, rising antimicrobial product adoption, and rising use of silver-based products as antimicrobial additives. Antimicrobial additives are used in several end-use industries, including paper and pulp, building and construction, commercial, healthcare, and automotive. The need for antimicrobial compounds in the paints & coatings industry is driven by increased vehicle production and investment in the broader manufacturing sector. The advantages of these antimicrobial compounds are also utilized by the pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetics industries. Additionally, customers' speedy transition from conventional materials like glass and metal to antimicrobial polymers for automotive applications would increase demand for antimicrobial additives.

Antimicrobial additives that are affordable and adhere to the minimum standards or regulations outlined in the area are in high demand today. There is an increasing need for non-toxic plastics with improved properties like high antimicrobial activity, hardness, durability, and transparency. Antimicrobial additives are used by numerous large-scale plastic and paint coating manufacturers in products like medical equipment, bottles, and food packaging.

Government regulations will further impede the market expansion for antimicrobial additives throughout the forecast period. Moreover, fluctuating raw material costs are one of the major obstacles preventing the market for antimicrobial additives from expanding. Silver, copper, and zinc are the primary raw minerals that produce products containing antimicrobial compounds. These raw ingredients are costly. The high price of silver antimicrobials restricts their application in various items, particularly in South America and Asia-Pacific.

The prices of the raw materials used to make antimicrobial products, silver, and zinc, are actively traded commodities and change periodically.





Report Scope



Report Metric Details Market Size USD 4.19 Billion by 2031 CAGR 5.3% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Types, Application, End Users, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Clariant International Ltd ,Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited (Akcros Chemical Inc.) ,Ecolab Inc ,Sanitized AG ,Troy Corporation ,DowDuPont Inc. ,Microban International Ltd. (W.M. Barr & Company, Inc.) ,Stepan Company ,BASF SE ,Thor Group Limited



Key Market Opportunities Technological Innovation Key Market Drivers Growing Number of end-use industries





Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the dominating region and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Key market expansion drivers in this region include rising demand for antimicrobial additives from the building and construction sector, economic expansion, particularly in the healthcare and packaging sectors, and quick industrialization. India is the primary driver of the market's growth, and it is anticipated that it will expand at a high CAGR of 7.2% over the projected period. Due to expanded industrial capacity and rising consumption, India's construction industry is expanding quickly. In addition, behind agriculture, the construction industry is India's second-largest sector. Due to different projects like the construction of buildings, roads, irrigation systems, and railways, India is anticipated to rank among the top global construction markets by 2025.

The market for antimicrobial additives in Europe will grow due to the region's increased exports and the rising demand for skin, hair, and personal care products. As personal care and cosmetics product production rise in Europe, new materials and chemicals will enable extended shelf life and boost consumer demand. Another factor driving product demand is the increasing number of working professionals in the region, who have fueled the demand for high-end personal care items. The production of these products, which prevent the growth of bacteria using a variety of synthetic & natural ingredients, will result in a significant increase in the market for antimicrobial additives for personal care applications in Europe by 2025.

North America dominated the antimicrobial additives market in 2019. The rise of end-use industries, prominent market participants, and the growing public awareness of the different advantages of antimicrobial additives are chiefly responsible for this.





Key Highlights

was valued at and is projected to reach a value of , registering a during the forecast period 2023-2031. Based on type , the market is further divided into organic and inorganic.

, the market is further divided into organic and inorganic. Based on application , it is further bifurcated into Plastic, pulp, and paper, where Plastic dominates the market.

, it is further bifurcated into Plastic, pulp, and paper, where Plastic dominates the market. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominates the market.





Competitive Players in the Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

Clariant International Ltd

Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited (Akcros Chemical Inc.)

Ecolab Inc

Sanitized AG

Troy Corporation

DowDuPont Inc.

Microban International, Ltd. (W.M. Barr & Company, Inc.)

Stepan Company

BASF SE

Thor Group Limited.





Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Segmentation

By Types

Organic

Inorganic

By Application

Plastic

Pulp

Paper

By End Users

Commercial

Healthcare

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific a

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/antimicrobial-additives-market/toc





Market News

The acquisition of Valtris Specialty Chemicals by SK Capital was finished in August 2022.

Cooperation between Ecolab and Siemens will help the industry in October 2022 reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase production.

A new water-based solution called Sanitized® PL 19-30 will be added to the Sanitized® BroadtecTM product line in January 2022 by SANITIZED AG, an expert in plastics' material protection and hygiene function.

The Sanitized® OdorexTM portfolio of odor-neutralizing products will be expanded in May 2022 by SANITIZED AG, the leader in textile hygiene function.





