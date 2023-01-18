Food Robotics Market will value USD 4.37 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Food Robotics Market Size By Payload (Heavy, Medium and Low), By End-User (Seafood, Diary, Beverages, Bakery, Meat, Fruits & Vegetables and Others), By Application (Packaging & Repackaging, Pick & Place and Palletizing), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Food Robotics Market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Food Robotics Market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the payload, end-user, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global food robotics are Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.), Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, ABB Ltd, Stäubli International AG, Denso Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FENCO Food Machinery, Heat and Control, Inc., Bigtem Makine, Alfa Laval, Finis Food Robotics B.V., Bucher Industries, Krones Group among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide food robotics market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

To save time, space, and improve cleanliness and safety, food robots are increasingly being integrated. The most common uses of food manufacturing robots are to dispense feed, package food, cut, pick, and place items into containers, and sort. Several applications of these systems, including bakery and confectionery, meat, seafood, poultry, dairy products, and grains, use these systems due to their inherent advantages, including quality control, durability, hygiene, and preservation. Increasing domestic manufacturing and consumer income levels are driving innovation in various regions, which has been using the product more widely. Several industries have been transformed by the pervasiveness of technology, with businesses striving to optimize processes to boost profitability. Several new-age technologies are being leveraged to optimize business processes, such as the internet of things, machine learning, data analytics, artificial intelligence etc. The food and beverage industry are thriving as these digital technologies have enabled manufacturers to achieve a high level of safety, reduce risks in all stages of packaging and processing. The market is witnessing immense growth as the food industries are becoming more aware about creating safe and hygienic environment during the processing of food but there are some factors which are hampering the market growth such as high installation and maintenance cost and lack of trained professionals.

Scope of Food Robotics Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Payload, End-User, Application, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.), Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, ABB Ltd, Stäubli International AG, Denso Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FENCO Food Machinery, Heat and Control, Inc., Bigtem Makine, Alfa Laval, Finis Food Robotics B.V., Bucher Industries, Krones Group among others

Segmentation Analysis

Low is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The payload segments include heavy, medium and low. The low segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Low payload segments are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due mainly to their expertise in pick-and-place, packaging and palletizing, sealing, labeling, and spraying, propelling the growth of the market.

Beverages is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes seafood, diary, beverages, bakery, meat, fruits & vegetables and others. The beverages segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. With food and beverage operators demanding ever greater precision and safety from their production processes, a growing number of robotic companies are developing cutting-edge solutions that reduce waste, boost profits, and improve food safety, boosting the market growth.

Packaging & repackaging is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segments include packaging & repackaging, pick & place and palletizing. The packaging & repackaging segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A high CAGR is forecast for the packaging and repackaging segment during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the high use of packaging which speeds up cycle times and improves productivity, and the increasing demand for packaged foods drives the segment's growth.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the food robotics market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The European region witnessed a major share. There is an expected increase in demand for automated systems in Europe because of regulatory measures taken in the food safety area. Additionally, there is an increase in labour costs in the food processing industry which is driving demand for automated systems there.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's food robotics market size was valued at USD 0.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing demand for automated processes and economic growth in emerging nations are opening up new growth opportunities for manufacturers.

China

China’s food robotics market size was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2030.

It is expected that the demand for advanced food processing machinery will increase significantly in the country as it helps reduce processing time and improve manufacturing efficiency.

India

India's food robotics market size was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Growing food hygiene concerns and a desire for ready-to-eat and packaged foods have led to the rapid growth of the food robotics market in the country.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for the ready-to-eat food, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

