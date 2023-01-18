Food Texture Market will worth USD 31.9 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Food Texture Market Size By Functionalities (Emulsifying Agents, Thickening Agents, Stabilizing Agents, Gelling Agents and Others), By Application (Meat & Poultry Products, Snacks Products, Dairy Products, Bakery Products and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the food texture market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the food texture market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the functionalities, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global food texture market are Premium Ingredients, Estelle Chemicals, Palsgaard A/S, Penford Corporation, Fiberstar Inc., Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Dupont DE Nemours & Company, Tic Gums Inc., Nexira, FMC Corporation, Kerry Group, Ashland Inc., Lonza Group Ltd, Fuerst Day Lawson, Royal DSM N.V., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Royal DSM, Palsgaard A/S among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide food texture market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Additives added to the food product to improve the texture in order to make the product more attractive and appealable among consumers are referred to as food texture. Market growth will be driven by an increase in awareness of environmental conservation among end users as a key driver. A clean environment and reduced resource consumption are paramount, which leads to increased use of liquid sodium aluminate during production processes, which helps reduce costs while improving efficiency. The demand for ready-to-eat food products is increasing in mature markets, which in turn pushes frozen food processing. Food textures help preserve nutrients and prevent bacteria from growing, thus extending the shelf life of frozen food. As the convenience food market grows in developed countries, these products are becoming increasingly popular, particularly among students and working professionals. The frozen food sector is growing due to consumers in developed nations favored convenience or ready-to-eat foods over fresh foods. It is expected that modified consumables for the elderly will become an interesting development area in the near future. It is expected that additives and emulsifiers will be used in order to produce food items that are likely to eradicate swallowing problems for the elderly and serve as opportunities for the group as a whole.

Scope of Food Texture Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Functionalities, Application, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Premium Ingredients, Estelle Chemicals, Palsgaard A/S, Penford Corporation, Fiberstar Inc., Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Dupont DE Nemours & Company, Tic Gums Inc., Nexira, FMC Corporation, Kerry Group, Ashland Inc., Lonza Group Ltd, Fuerst Day Lawson, Royal DSM N.V., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Royal DSM, Palsgaard A/S among others

Segmentation Analysis

Emulsifying agents are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The functionalities segment includes emulsifying agents, thickening agents, stabilizing agents, gelling agents and others. The emulsifying agent’s segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In liquid materials, emulsifying agents stabilize the mixture and enhance flavor and texture. Food is made more visually appealing by emulsifying it, according to Understanding FoodAdditives.org. Monoglycerides are one of the most widely used emulsifying agents.

Meat & poultry products are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment includes meat & poultry products, snacks products, dairy products, bakery products and others. The meat & poultry products segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Demand for food textures for manufacturing dairy products is expected to grow by 2.6% during the forecast period due to a growing demand for creamier and crystal-free liquid and frozen dairy products. All these factors contribute to the dominance of dairy products over others because consumers prefer dairy products that are smooth, creamy, and free of standing moisture, whether they are liquid or frozen.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the food texture market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Developing countries' economies steadily grow and their disposable incomes rise, driving rapid growth in the demand for processed foods. The rise in demand for food texture agents is expected to result in multiple distribution centres being established in North America in the future. Moreover, rising demand for ready-to-eat food products is also boosting the market growth

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's food texture market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030.

European Union legislation assesses the safety and authorized use of food additives and emulsifiers; they are required to display on packaging their name or E-number as per the rules.

China

China’s food texture market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030.

Chinese consumers surveyed stated that texture claims affect their purchase decisions, and there will be an increase in demand for texturizing agents as a result of the increased consumption of processed foods.

India

India's food texture market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the food texture market in the country is driven by the rising demand for ready-to-eat food products among consumers and rising consumer interest in the new trends in the food industry.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increase to make the food products more appealing to consumers, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

