The Hospital EMR Systems Market Size Is Set To Grow At An 8% Rate With The Rising Adoption Of EMR Solutions As Per The Business Research Company's Hospital EMR Systems Global Market Report 2023

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the hospital EMR systems market highlights the increase in adoption of EMR solutions worldwide as a major driver propelling the growth of the hospital EMR systems market going forward. A computer-based database system called an electronic medical record (EMR) system is tailored to a single doctor or a particular medical institution. It is a digital patient file that includes personal data, medical information, and a list of illnesses. EMR is a system of keeping an electronic record of patient data. An electronic medical record (EMR) is a system for storing patient data which are actively being used in hospitals. For instance, according to Definitive Healthcare, a US-based provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians, and other healthcare providers, in 2020, more than 89 percent of hospitals worldwide and nearly 95 percent of critical access hospitals deployed inpatient or ambulatory EMR systems respectively. Therefore, the growing adoption of EMR is driving the hospital EMR systems market forward.



The global hospital EMR systems market size is expected to grow from $15.63 billion in 2022 to $17.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hospital EMR systems market size is expected to grow to $23.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the hospital EMR systems industry. Major companies in the hospital EMR systems market are constantly introducing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2022, MyHealthcare, an India-based healthcare technology company, launched the 'MyHealthcare Enterprise Application (MHEA)' for hospitals. The application is the world's first single-screen hospital platform working on AI technology for keeping electronic medical records for out-patients, in the patient and emergency room. The MHEA ecosystem is built on a powerful, highly configurable workflow engine that enables doctors and hospital teams to manage entire patient care and hospital operations (HIMS).

Major players in the hospital EMR systems market are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Medical Information Technology Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., GE Healthcare, Athenahealth Inc., MEDHOST Inc., eClinicalWorks India Private Limited, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, Intersystems Corporation, MTBC (Medical Transcription Billing Corporation), Cantata Health Solutions, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, and CureMD.com Inc.

North America was the largest region in the hospital EMR systems market in 2022. The regions covered in the hospital EMR systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global hospital EMR systems market segments is categorized by type into general EMR Solutions, specialty EMR solutions; by hospital size into small and medium-sized hospitals, large hospitals; by delivery mode into on-premise, cloud-based; by component into services, software, hardware.

Hospital EMR Systems Market Global Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the hospital EMR systems market size, hospital EMR systems market segments, hospital EMR systems market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

