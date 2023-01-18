Keynote Speakers at 2023 iaedp™ Symposium Represent Best and Brightest in Eating Disorder Treatment

The 2023 International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) Symposium announces keynote speakers for its conference slated for Feb. 16-19.

PEKIN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) Symposium announces keynote speakers to headline its annual conference for eating disorders treatment professionals scheduled for February 16-19 in Palm Springs at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort. The live and in-person iaedp™ Symposium also features workshops and presentations, Core Courses and Pre-Conference sessions. Offered to national and international professionals alike, the iaedp™ Symposium is dedicated to meet the needs of professionals in the treatment of eating disorders.

“All of us at iaedp™ are excited about this group of keynote speakers and their significant achievements,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp™ Foundation. “Bringing participants the most innovative research and information requires the best and the brightest in our field.”

The keynote speakers are:

Ofer Zur, Ph.D., is a consultant, licensed psychologist, writer, forensic consultant and lecturer from Sebastopol, California. He is a pioneer in the development of the ethical and effective managed-care-free psychotherapy practice and is a prolific writer and researcher. Dr. Zur taught for many years at several Bay Area, California graduate schools and has trained thousands of psychotherapists in his seminars, lectures and private consultations on Ethics with Soul, Therapeutic Boundaries, HIPAA, Dual Relationships, Standard of Care, Domestic Violence, Speed and Technology, Victims, and many more topics.

Dr. Niva Piran is a clinical psychologist, school consultant, and professor at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education of the University of Toronto. A Fellow of the American Psychological Association and the Academy of Eating Disorders, she is internationally recognized for her innovative work on body image development, and the treatment and prevention of eating disorders.

Dr. Ralph Carson has been involved in the clinical treatment of addictions and eating disorders for over 40 years. His unique background in health science and medicine (BS Duke University and B. H. S. Duke University Medical School) coupled with nutrition and exercise (BS Oakwood College, Ph.D. Auburn University) has prepared him to integrate neuro psychobiological intervention and proven psychotherapeutic treatment. He is currently Senior Clinical and Research Advisor for Eating Recovery Center / Pathlight in Denver, Colorado and consultant for the Pinegrove Behavioral Health and Addiction Center in Hattiesburg, MS.

Molly M. Perlman, MD, MPH, CEDS, FAPA is National Medical Director of Monte Nido and Affiliates (MNA), overseeing psychiatric and medical care at 50 facilities across the nation. She is double board certified in Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine, graduated from Duke University and the University of Miami, and has trained in psychoanalytic psychotherapy. During residency in Psychiatry, Dr. Perlman served as Chief Resident and was awarded the Laughlin Fellowship, which is bestowed annually on 12 elite residents for outstanding leadership and significant achievements.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.

The iaedp™ Foundation’s Presidents Council, which provides organization support, includes Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Walden Behavioral Care; SunCloud Health; ClearStep; Monte Nido & Affiliates; Equip within; and Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare.