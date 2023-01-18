HealthTech Startup AbeHealth Crowdsources Professional Community to Train its Algorithms in just 4 weeks

To engage nutritionists and health coaches Abe team launched NutriGame which resulted in 2.3M qualified data inputs.

Companies that specialise in AI often face the same challenge - how to mark and validate data. Оur team came up with a great solution – crowdsourcing through entertaining NutriGame format.” — Roman Zelov, CEO and founder of Abe (ex-CTO Behavox)

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abe Health, a health and well-being IT startup has teamed up with the nutrition and health coach professionals to train its AI algorithms during an online Competition called NutriGame. For four weeks, 119 health professionals from 10 countries around the world tested their dietary hypotheses on a virtual character Kindzuro who sought to lose weight. The result was 2.3 mln data inputs that were marked up and validated by NutriGame participants.

The simulation was sped up by a factor of 4, which means that a 4-month nutrition track was modelled over the actual four weeks of the game. All NutriGame participants had to create weight-loss meal plans and feed the same virtual character, Kindzuro Yamamoto. Kindzuro’s personal profile was filled out in line with the College of Naturopathic Medicine’s questionnaire, which is used on a daily basis by clinical nutritionists.

On top of that, Kindzuro’s behaviour in response to the meal plans was based on algorithms that mimic a real person’s reactions. Abe Health team used academic knowledge and latest scientific articles to generate a huge dataset defining human metabolic processes. To mimic human’s unpredictable mood waves, Kindzuro’s behaviour was attributed to chaotic stock market fluctuations.

To succeed, nutritionists and health coaches had not only to create personalised meal plans, but also to track Kindzuro’s behaviour and suggest alternative strategies in the event of inconsistencies and drawbacks. The final result was based on a combination of three factors: weight loss, health score, and level of motivation. Abe NutriGame winners – experienced clinical nutritionists from the UK, Argentina, and Canada – received cash prizes of $2,500, $1,000, and $500.

Abe's algorithms are based on the latest academic data, including research and databases from The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), ​​Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), Public Health England. Hence, Abe Health takes into account not only amount of calories, proteins, fats, carbohydrates, but 150+ components to create optimal personalised meal plans to support specific client's needs. During NutriGame Abe Health data engineers received tons of qualified data to analyse and apply into a new generation of AI-powered healthcare and wellbeing tools.

About Abe

Abe Health develops AI-powered solutions to make personalised health-supporting services affordable for all. Abe is actively running R&D and product development within 3 core directions – Nutrition, Personal Training, and Sport Rehabilitation. Our distributed team unites 31 professionals, including experts in Machine Learning, Nutrition and Professional Sport.