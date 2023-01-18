Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,369 in the last 365 days.

HealthTech Startup AbeHealth Crowdsources Professional Community to Train its Algorithms in just 4 weeks

To engage nutritionists and health coaches Abe team launched NutriGame which resulted in 2.3M qualified data inputs.

Companies that specialise in AI often face the same challenge - how to mark and validate data. Оur team came up with a great solution – crowdsourcing through entertaining NutriGame format.”
— Roman Zelov, CEO and founder of Abe (ex-CTO Behavox)

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abe Health, a health and well-being IT startup has teamed up with the nutrition and health coach professionals to train its AI algorithms during an online Competition called NutriGame. For four weeks, 119 health professionals from 10 countries around the world tested their dietary hypotheses on a virtual character Kindzuro who sought to lose weight. The result was 2.3 mln data inputs that were marked up and validated by NutriGame participants.

The simulation was sped up by a factor of 4, which means that a 4-month nutrition track was modelled over the actual four weeks of the game. All NutriGame participants had to create weight-loss meal plans and feed the same virtual character, Kindzuro Yamamoto. Kindzuro’s personal profile was filled out in line with the College of Naturopathic Medicine’s questionnaire, which is used on a daily basis by clinical nutritionists.

On top of that, Kindzuro’s behaviour in response to the meal plans was based on algorithms that mimic a real person’s reactions. Abe Health team used academic knowledge and latest scientific articles to generate a huge dataset defining human metabolic processes. To mimic human’s unpredictable mood waves, Kindzuro’s behaviour was attributed to chaotic stock market fluctuations.

To succeed, nutritionists and health coaches had not only to create personalised meal plans, but also to track Kindzuro’s behaviour and suggest alternative strategies in the event of inconsistencies and drawbacks. The final result was based on a combination of three factors: weight loss, health score, and level of motivation. Abe NutriGame winners – experienced clinical nutritionists from the UK, Argentina, and Canada – received cash prizes of $2,500, $1,000, and $500.

Abe's algorithms are based on the latest academic data, including research and databases from The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), ​​Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), Public Health England. Hence, Abe Health takes into account not only amount of calories, proteins, fats, carbohydrates, but 150+ components to create optimal personalised meal plans to support specific client's needs. During NutriGame Abe Health data engineers received tons of qualified data to analyse and apply into a new generation of AI-powered healthcare and wellbeing tools.

About Abe
Abe Health develops AI-powered solutions to make personalised health-supporting services affordable for all. Abe is actively running R&D and product development within 3 core directions – Nutrition, Personal Training, and Sport Rehabilitation. Our distributed team unites 31 professionals, including experts in Machine Learning, Nutrition and Professional Sport.

Abe Health
Abe Health
nutri@abe-health.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

HealthTech Startup AbeHealth Crowdsources Professional Community to Train its Algorithms in just 4 weeks

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.