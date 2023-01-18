U.S. Department of Education Announces $63 Million to Expand Community Schools and Increase Social, Emotional, Mental Health, and Academic Support for Students, Educators, and Families

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced $63 million in new five-year Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) grants to support 42 local educational agencies, non-profits, or other public or private organizations and institutions of higher education working to expand existing community schools or establish new programs in eight new states and territories, including Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.

Meeting the needs of the whole child is essential to help America’s students grow academically and improve their well-being. That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to supporting the adoption of community school models across the country, which provide comprehensive, integrated supports to our nation’s students, their families, and their communities. Community schools meet the unique needs of the neighborhoods they serve by leveraging local non-profit, private sector, and agency partnerships to bring services into school buildings. This includes services such as high-quality tutoring, health, mental health and nutrition services, and high-quality early learning programs, among others, for students and the community.

“Community Schools are an essential component of accelerating our students’ learning and supporting their social, emotional, and mental health, and deepening community partnerships. At the height of the pandemic, community schools connected students and families with vital nutrition assistance, mental, physical, and other health services, and expanded learning opportunities. This work continues today because we know that students learn best when there is a comprehensive and holistic approach to meeting their needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am thrilled that through the historic investment we’re announcing now, the Department is funding the largest cohort of grantees in the history of this grant program. This represents a huge step toward the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of doubling the number of Full-Service Community Schools across the country and raising the bar for our support of children.”

This year’s grant competition received the largest number of applications in the history of the program, demonstrating the enormous need to have a continuum of coordinated support to address students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. The new grantees are committed to implementing the four pillars of community schools: 1) integrated student supports that address out-of-school barriers to learning through partnerships with social and health service agencies and providers; 2) expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities; 3) active family and community engagement; and 4) collaborative leadership and practices.

Community schools provide a range of services to meet the unique needs of the students, families, and broader communities they serve. Studies have found that well-implemented community schools—with integrated student supports, active family and community engagement, expanded and enriched learning time, and collaborative leadership practices—can lead to improved student and school outcomes, particularly for students in high-poverty schools.

The White House today also released a new toolkit that outlines how federal grant funding from other government agencies, such as the Departments of Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, and Transportation can be used to support the implementation of the community school model.

Today’s announcement comes while Secretary Cardona is at Turner Elementary School in Washington D.C., one of two District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) where FSCS funding will ensure a strong pipeline of services, and further demonstrate the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to providing a high-quality education for all students. DCPS is one of the 42 local educational agencies, non-profits, or other public or private entities and institutions of higher education to receive this funding.

The Department conducted robust outreach to expand interest, and almost half of grantees in this cohort are first-time grantees. Notably, this cohort includes the first set of grantees in the history of the program that have expressed a commitment to scaling the community school model across the grantee’s state. With this award, the Department has awarded FSCS grants in 20 states and territories.

Applicant State Year 1 Award Grant Type Dillingham City School District AK $498,323 Capacity Building and Development Grant The Association of Alaska School Boards AK $2,861,933 Multi-District Grant Mobile Area Education Foundation AL $2,683,027 Multi-District Grant El Rancho Unified School District CA $493,286 Capacity Building and Development Grant Lindsay Unified School District CA $500,000 Capacity Building and Development Grant Proyecto Pastoral CA $493,460 Capacity Building and Development Grant United Way California Capital Region CA $498,603 Capacity Building and Development Grant United Way of Western Connecticut CT $436,949 Capacity Building and Development Grant The District of Columbia Public Schools DC $492,623 Capacity Building and

Development Grant Communities In Schools of Georgia, Inc. GA $3,000,000 Multi-District Grant Board of Education of the City of Chicago IL $500,000 Capacity Building and Development Grant Cook County School District 104 IL $1,413,134 Multi-District Grant Frida Kahlo Community Organization IL $2,792,835 Multi-District Grant Lewis University IL $500,000 Capacity Building and Development Grant Puerto Rican Arts Alliance IL $500,000 Capacity Building and Development Grant Elkhart Community Schools IN $1,903,403 Multi-District Grant Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation IN $500,000 Capacity Building and Development Grant Marian University IN $357,040 Capacity Building and Development Grant Partners for Rural Impact, Inc. KY $3,000,000 Multi-District Grant Partners for Rural Impact, Inc. KY $3,000,000 Multi-District Grant Partners for Rural Impact, Inc. KY $10,000,000 State Scaling Grant The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence KY $9,605,136 State Scaling Grant Wilderness Education Project KY $3,000,000 Multi-District Grant The Orchard Foundation LA $498,562 Capacity Building and Development Grant Lowell Public Schools MA $499,175 Capacity Building and Development Grant University of Maryland, Baltimore MD $385,507 Capacity Building and Development Grant Paterson Board of Education NJ $499,959 Capacity Building and Development Grant County of Bernalillo NM $491,700 Capacity Building and Development Grant Las Cruces Public School District 2 NM $500,000 Capacity Building and Development Grant Taos Municipal Schools NM $499,963 Capacity Building and Development Grant Batavia City School District NY $488,761 Capacity Building and Development Grant Belleville Henderson Central School District NY $139,331 Capacity Building and Development Grant Booker T. Washington Community Center of Auburn, N.Y., INC. NY $399,593 Capacity Building and Development Grant Sodus Central School District NY $2,618,374 Multi-District Grant Growing Together Inc. OK $412,735 Capacity Building and Development Grant Stilwell Public Schools OK $441,161 Capacity Building and Development Grant Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Inc PA $500,000 Capacity Building and Development Grant Communities in Schools Pittsburgh-Allegheny County PA $1,273,989 Multi-District Grant Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico PR $1,320,401 State Scaling Grant Seeding Success TN $2,796,802 Multi-District Grant Austin Independent School District TX $500,000 Capacity Building and Development Grant Transformation Waco TX $500,000 Capacity Building and Development Grant Total 63,795,765

For the full list of grantees and abstracts, please visit the Full-Service Community Schools' webpage.