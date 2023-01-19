Hebei Jinbiao Calls for Acoustic Innovations in Urban Mobility Landscapes at SITCE 2022

Singapore’s leading sound barrier provider stresses the value of acoustics in shaping the future of the country’s urban mobility landscape.

At SITCE 2022, we were able to show not just the value of acoustics in public transportation, but the ways in which we can properly address the lingering issues regarding noise in urban spaces.” — Ricky Thng

SINGAPORE, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hebei Jinbiao, the country’s premiere manufacturer of sound barriers, participated in the fourth edition of SITCE-LTA-UITP Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition, which was held last 2-4 November 2022 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

“Being part of SITCE 2022 is a milestone for us,” says the company’s managing director, Ricky Thng. “A comfortable acoustic environment while in public transport remains to be a challenge in Singapore, and we are very much delighted to have showcased what we offer at Hebei Jinbiao.”

One of the Asia’s most recognised events that focuses on urban mobility landscapes, SITCE 2022 focused on the theme “Heartbeat of Mobility – Towards a sustainable, resilient, and seamless public transport.” The overall aim of the 3-day exhibition was to address challenges and raise solutions in shaping Singapore’s urban mobility landscapes together with 100 international participating companies showcasing their latest technologies and strategies.

“Singapore is developing at a fast pace but it comes with a price, and one of them is compromising surrounding acoustics,” Ricky Thng continues. “At SITCE 2022, we were able to show not just the value of acoustics in public transportation, but the ways in which we can properly address the lingering issues regarding noise in urban spaces.”

Recently awarded as one of “Singapore’s 500 SME Companies” for the year 2022, Hebei Jinbiao remains to be the leading specialist for noise control and fencing solutions in the country.

One of the first to engage in various public projects, Hebei Jinbiao was part of the construction of the Canberra MRT station, whose noise barriers help mitigate the transport noise from affecting surrounding HDB apartments and residential communities in the district.

As a staunch advocate of better acoustic environments in urban spaces, Hebei Jinbiao has likewise assisted clients from both the private and public sector in complying with noise regulations as implemented by the Singapore Government and the National Environment Agency.

Hebei Jinbiao’s noise barriers and acoustic solutions come at a factory-direct price, with its manufacturing headquarters situated in China.

The noise barriers offered by Hebei Jinbiao are used in various industries, ranging from highway and railway infrastructure, public utilities, industrial firms including oil and gas, and public events, among others

