NorthStar Moving Achieves America's Best Customer Service 2023 Award

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is pleased to announce they have been ranked on America's Best Customer Service 2023 list by a leading magazine. In the moving company category, NorthStar Moving ranks #3 in the nation.

To compile the list the magazine partnered with a global data research firm to identify U.S. companies that consistently provide the best customer service. This year, the ranking encompasses 676 awards across 166 categories, ranging from retailers to airlines, restaurants, moving services and much more. All of the ranked companies put the customer first.

"From day one, our mission has been to move service back into what should be the ultimate service industry, the moving industry," said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. "Each and every day we work hard to exceed our clients' expectations. No move is the same. Whether a client is moving across the country while they are caring for a new baby, or starting a new job while still trying to find a place to live, we customize our services to care for each client. Moving is stressful. It always occurs with a big life change. We understand that and do everything we can to alleviate the stress by streamlining the process. We are thrilled to be recognized as one of America's Best Customer Service providers. The honor goes to our entire remarkable team, who always put kindness first."

