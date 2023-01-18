Calnetix Technologies to Present Paper on New-Generation High-Efficiency Super Capacity (HESC) Chiller System at ASNE Technology Systems & Ships

Calnetix Technologies will present a paper on enabling technology for the next generation U.S. Navy chillers at the American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) 2023 Technology Systems & Ships (TSS). The symposium will be held January 30 to 31 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, VA.

Calnetix Technologies will present a paper on enabling technology for the next generation U.S. Navy chillers at the American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) 2023 Technology Systems & Ships (TSS). The symposium will be held January 30 to 31 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, VA.

Rasish Khatri, Calnetix's Manager of Rotordynamics and AMB Controls will present the paper on January 30 entitled, "Enabling Technology for the Next Generation of U.S. Navy Chillers: Development of an Oil-Free Chiller Compressor Equipped with Active Magnetic Bearings and Driven by a High-Speed Motor." The paper is co-authored by Calnetix's Director of Defense Programs, Octavio Solis and Power Electronics Manager, Liping Zheng; Naval Sea Systems Command's Mechanical Engineers, Kevin Wiley, Alberto Tecce and Haley Galloway; and Johnson Controls Navy Systems' Engineering Manager Andrew Yuskevich.

The paper explores the innovative technologies which enable the increased cooling capacity and efficiency of the two-stage, 375-ton chiller over the legacy single-stage, 200-ton chiller. Special focus is given to the permanent magnet (PM) synchronous motor, variable speed drive (VSD), and active magnetic bearing (AMB) technologies. These technologies are used in various industrial applications, but are still emerging in newer critical applications, such as the HESC surface fleet thermal management system. Mr. Khatri will discuss these pioneering technologies and show how they have enabled the development of the HESC.

"The HESC chiller co-developed by Calnetix Technologies, Naval Sea Systems Command and Johnson Controls Naval Systems has increased the U.S. Navy ship's existing cooling capacity by over 85 percent within the same volume and footprint. It has also improved reliability and reduced chiller fuel consumption, resulting in reduced ship acquisition and life-cycle costs," said Vatche Artinian, CEO of Calnetix. "The two-stage centrifugal chiller has improved overall efficiency and performance beyond what was possible with the legacy single stage compressor."

The HESC chiller is intended to be installed on various types of naval surface ships, including the Arleigh Burke class destroyer ("DDG"), San Antonio class landing platform/dock ("LPD"), and the Constellation class frigate ("FFG").

The ASNE TSS is an event to exchange ideas, discuss lessons learned and develop new ideas around the Naval Force of the Future. The event will discuss emerging technologies and new developments and programs. Specific speakers will present the current Fleet priorities and challenges as well as a unique view of the future, learning from the past.

Calnetix Technologies, LLC ("Calnetix"), headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., is focused on Innovation That Drives Industries®. The company specializes in high-performance, high-speed motor generators and best-in-class advanced magnetic bearings and control systems. Calnetix's patented, underlying technologies, which have been in use since the company's inception in 1998, have made Calnetix a world leader in the design and production of high-speed machines. The company's overall technology portfolio and system integration capabilities have led to development and production contracts with industry leaders and the start of many successful subsidiaries that focus on unique niche markets.

