WGU's College of Information Technology Adopts InScribe's Digital Community Platform, Empowering Online Students to Connect, Share, and Problem Solve

Dynamic Peer-to-Peer Support Model Gives Students Timely Access to the People and Resources That Will Help Them Succeed in the School's Competency-Based Courses

DENVER (PRWEB) January 18, 2023

InScribe, which delivers game-changing digital community solutions, is expanding student support and engagement in the College of Information Technology at Western Governors University (WGU). InScribe's platform integrates directly into WGU's digital curriculum, seamlessly connecting their online students with an active support network of peers and faculty so they can ask questions, find information, share ideas, and problem-solve anytime, anywhere.

"Not only do our students learn in a self-paced manner, but our degree programs require some pretty complex interactions. We needed a support model that allowed students to collaborate effectively and tackle these notoriously complicated concepts," said Mike Peterson, Associate Dean and Program Director, Computer Science and Software at WGU. "With InScribe, we are building the sense of community our online students crave while also giving them the tools they need to dig in and problem-solve with each other. InScribe's platform is agile; it works with us and not against us. Information is easily shareable and searchable, and we can keep better track of everything that is being posted."

WGU's College of Information Technology successfully piloted InScribe's digital community platform in its Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (BSCS) program over the last year and now is expanding its use across a larger student population. Over the course of the pilot, WGU found that peer support sped time to answer and reinforced learning. "Learning is not only taking place within each course but also within each community. We are seeing students genuinely wanting to help each other. They respond quickly and posts are thoughtful, diverse, and well-rounded," said Peterson.

Using InScribe to connect students in its competency-based courses, WGU is eliminating time and place restrictions that sometimes make supporting self-paced learners more difficult. Students can seek help from their peers anywhere, anytime, especially after hours when faculty might not be available. Moreover, students who accelerate through the materials at a faster pace can act as resources for students who are still working through initial concepts.

Students in WGU's College of Information Technology can seamlessly access their digital communities directly from WGU's digital curriculum via a "need help" link on each activity in the student's learning path. This powerful approach allows students to easily see what questions and comments their peers and faculty have already posted about that topic and to quickly seek support when they need it.

"Traditional support mechanisms can limit students' ability to get the help they need when they need it, regardless of what time of day it is and where they are within the curriculum," said Katy Kappler, CEO of InScribe. "WGU's vision to create a digital community that emphasizes active and ongoing peer-to-peer support encourages students to more deeply interact and engage. Even when learners move at different paces through the material, they know that they have a team of people they can count on to help them understand and master the curriculum."

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 130,000 students nationwide and has more than 300,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 25 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at http://www.wgu.edu.

