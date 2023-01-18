Submit Release
The 11th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit

Reprogramming Global Supply Chain DNA: Driving Strategies, Technologies, and Human Capital in a New World Disorder.

Los Angeles, CA January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute will host the 11th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit in Los Angeles on August 9 and 10, 2023.

This year's theme is "Reprogramming Global Supply Chain DNA: Driving Strategies, Technologies, and Human Capital in a New World Disorder," which will tackle global supply chains in uncertain times and the importance of designing a more resilient and agile supply chain network capable of absorbing shocks from disruptions.

The Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit is one of the most recognized and well-attended supply chain events. This convergence, attended by supply chain professionals, thought leaders, innovators, and senior executives from Fortune 500 companies, provides significant learning and networking opportunities to discuss and address critical supply chain concerns around the world.

For more information, please contact Wayne Jepson at wjepson@marshall.usc.edu.

Contact Information:
USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
Wayne Jepson
(985) 212-1649
Contact via Email
uscsupplychain.com

