Call for European Heritage Days Stories 2023 is now open!

The call for the European Heritage Days Stories is a chance for local communities to share their heritage treasures with other communities in Europe. 

This call is a competitive grant award initiative organised through the European Heritage Days joint action of the Council of Europe and the European Union. It aims to encourage people to engage with Europe’s cultural heritage, to reinforce a sense of belonging to the European common space, and to share insights into how the European dimension of local heritage is understood throughout Europe.

The contest is open to the European Heritage Days communities from participating countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

To be eligible to apply for the competitive award procedure for a grant of up to €10 000, a maximum of one project proposal per community can also be submitted along with your story.

You can submit your story, in English or French, through the online application form, which will be available until 28 February 2023.

