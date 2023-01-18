Submit Release
Call for Applications for the Mobility Fund for CSO Experts in the Black Sea Region

The EU-funded Black Sea NGO Forum has launched a call for applications for the Mobility Fund for CSO Experts in the Black Sea Region.

Through the Mobility Fund, the Forum aims to encourage exchange of best practices and successful tools and projects that build the capacity of civil society organisations to engage in regional cooperation. The project will support activities such as seminars, workshops, working meetings, and study visits.

CSO representatives and experts from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine are invited to participate.

The deadline for applications is 20 February.

The Black Sea NGO Forum, launched in 2008 by the Romanian platform NGDO – FOND with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Commission, aims to strengthen NGO capacity in the Black Sea region and enhance dialogue and cooperation between them.

