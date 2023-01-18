SLAM Technology Market size is projected to reach USD 9.42 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 49.41%: Straits Research

The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market size was valued at USD 226.7 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 9,425.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 49.41% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Europe is the largest shareholder in the global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.96% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer vision systems use SLAM, a type of technology, to gather visual data from the outside world using a variety of built-in sensors. SLAM technology transforms this data into a different format, making it easier for machines to understand and interpret using visual cues. Indoor devices had difficulty locating themselves in their surroundings and comprehending the map of their operating environment before the development of SLAM technology.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/slam-technology-market/request-sample





Increasing Use of SLAM Technology in Augmented Reality Applications (AR) Drives the Global Market

The development of SLAM technology has proven to be a game-changer in augmented reality. The many advantages of SLAM, such as improved accuracy and efficiency, are gradually displacing marker-based technology. In marker-based technology, a defined image needs to be placed in front of the device's camera to experience augmented reality. The biggest challenge with marker-based AR was creating an image to experience augmented reality. This problem has been resolved because SLAM-based AR uses sensors to detect the physical environment precisely. As a result, SLAM technology is now being used by AR companies, which is expected to support the growth of their demand over the forecast period.

Introduction of Autonomous Vehicles Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Autonomous vehicles and self-driving cars are the future of transportation. These vehicles move with minor assistance while sensing their immediate environment. Several major global automakers, including Tesla, Google, Uber, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Continental Automotive Systems, Autoliv Inc., Bosch, Nissan, Toyota, Audi, and Volvo, are working to develop autonomous vehicles . SLAM technology is used by Google's Waymo self-driving car program to enable independent movement. Using information from LiDAR and other sensors, this technology creates a map of the area around the car as it travels. The SLAM technology in self-driving vehicles enhances autonomy and reduces the likelihood of error, improving accuracy and overall performance. As a result, there will be better opportunities in the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 9.42 Billion by 2031 CAGR 49.41% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Source, End-Product, End-Use, Variety, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Aethon, Amazon Robotics, Apple Inc, Ascending Technologies GmbH, Clearpath Robotics, Facebook, Google, Intel Corporation, Magic Leap, Microsoft Corporation, NavVis, Parrot SA, Wikitude GmbH, Optech Inc., Quanergy Systems, Innoviz Technologies, Leica Geosystems, GeoSLAM Limited, iRobot Corporation, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems, Geokno, Phoenix LiDAR Systems, and Velodyne Lidar. Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Autonomous Drones for BVLOS Operations Key Market Drivers Growing Applications of SLAM Technology in Augmented Reality (AR)

Increasing Demand for Service Robots in Domestic Use

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/slam-technology-market





Regional Analysis

Europe is the largest shareholder in the global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.96% during the forecast period. Germany, one of the top countries in Europe, has made significant investments to advance SLAM technology for various applications. In Germany, much research is being done on robots and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for potential SLAM applications. In all of Europe, Germany currently commands the highest market share for SLAM technology. By 2030, it is anticipated to still be in the lead, with France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe following.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 47.62%, generating USD 2,727.4 million during the forecast period. In North America, there are many startups and expanding businesses in robotics, drones, and augmented reality. The SLAM technology is used in North America for various domestic, commercial, military, and logistical applications. One of the main factors driving the demand for SLAM technology among regional commercial end users is the demand for industrial and logistics robots across various industries.

Asia-Pacific is one of the most profitable markets in the world (APAC). In the Asia-Pacific region, capital expenditures for industrial automation are rapidly increasing. The Asia-Pacific region's leading contributors to the growth of the robotics industry are China, Japan, India, and South Korea. There are many opportunities for new entrants in this field as the demand for SLAM-based robots, UAVs, and augmented reality platforms grows for commercial and non-commercial applications. Additionally, several countries in the Asia Pacific region are actively conducting research into SLAM-based autonomous vehicle technologies.





Key Highlights

The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is expected to reach USD 9,425.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 49.41% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is expected to reach USD 9,425.7 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on the mapping , the global simultaneous localization & mapping technology market is bifurcated into 2D SLAM and 3D SLAM. The 2D SLAM segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.79% during the forecast period.

, the global simultaneous localization & mapping technology market is bifurcated into 2D SLAM and 3D SLAM. The 2D SLAM segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on the type , the global simultaneous localization and mapping technology market is bifurcated into extended Kalman filter (EKF), graph-based SLAM, and fast SLAM. The Kalman filter segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.41% during the forecast period.

, the global simultaneous localization and mapping technology market is bifurcated into extended Kalman filter (EKF), graph-based SLAM, and fast SLAM. The Kalman filter segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on the platform , the global simultaneous localization and mapping technology market is bifurcated into robots, UAVs, augmented reality, and autonomous vehicles. The robots segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.50% during the forecast period.

, the global simultaneous localization and mapping technology market is bifurcated into robots, UAVs, augmented reality, and autonomous vehicles. The robots segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on the end-user , the global simultaneous localization and mapping technology market is bifurcated into manufacturing and logistics, commercial, household and military. The manufacturing and logistics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.20% during the forecast period.

, the global simultaneous localization and mapping technology market is bifurcated into manufacturing and logistics, commercial, household and military. The manufacturing and logistics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Europe is the largest shareholder in the global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.96% during the forecast period.





Competitive Players

The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market’s major key players are

Aethon Inc

Amazon Robotics LLC

Apple Inc

Ascending Technologies GmbH

Clearpath Robotics Inc

DIBOTICS

Fetch Robotics, Inc

GeoSLAM, Gestalt Robotics GmbH

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

KUKA AG

Locus Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

Navvis

Omron Adept

Parrot SA

SLAMcore Limited

SMP Robotics

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Vision Robotics Corporation, and Wikitude GmbH.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/slam-technology-market/request-sample





Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market: Segmentation

By Mapping

2D SLAM

3D SLAM

By Types

Extended Kalman Filter (EKF)

Graph-Based SLAM

Fast SLAM

Others

By Platform

Robots

UAVs

Augmented Reality

Autonomous Vehicles

By End-User

Manufacturing and Logistics

Commercial

Household

Military

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Extended Kalman Filter (EKF) Market Size & Forecast Graph-Based SLAM Market Size & Forecast Platform Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Robots Market Size & Forecast UAVs Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Platform Canada By Type By Platform Mexico By Type By Platform Latin America By Type By Platform Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Platform France By Type By Platform U.K. By Type By Platform Italy By Type By Platform Spain By Type By Platform Rest of Europe By Type By Platform Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Platform China By Type By Platform Australia By Type By Platform India By Type By Platform South Korea By Type By Platform Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Platform Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Platform South Africa By Type By Platform Kuwait By Type By Platform Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Platform Company Profile Aethon Inc. Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Amazon Robotics LLC Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Apple Inc. Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/slam-technology-market/toc





Market News

In July 2022 , MIR and MODULA worked together to advance warehouse automation, providing a completely autonomous solution for material handling, storage, and picking.

, MIR and MODULA worked together to advance warehouse automation, providing a completely autonomous solution for material handling, storage, and picking. In August 2022, Proteus, the company's first autonomous mobile robot (AMR), was introduced by Amazon Robotics. It performs similar tasks to the Kiva robots, but instead of being caged off areas, it can work freely around Amazon employees.





News Media

SLAM Technology: How Companies are Using It in AR





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Genomics Market : Information by Product (Instruments and Software), Services (Core Genomics Services), Application (Functional Genomics), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2029

EMC Testing Market : Information by Testing Method (EMC Emissions and Immunity Testing), Offering (Hardware), Type (Emi Shielding Tapes), Application, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Service Robots Market : Information by Type (Professional and Personal & Domestic), Application (Domestic, Medical, Field, Defense, Educational and Personal), and Regions-Forecast till 2031

Cloud Robotics Market : Information by Component (Software), Application (Industrial Robots), Deployment Model (Private), End-User (Manufacturing), and Regions-Forecast till 2031

Piece Picking Robots Market : Information by Type of Robot (Collaborative, Mobile), End-user Vertical (Pharmaceutical, Retail, Logistics Centers, Warehousing), and Region – Forecast till 2031





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com