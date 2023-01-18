Submit Release
EBRD to support upgrade of up to 12 metro stations in Tbilisi

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide Tbilisi Transport Company with a  loan of up to €50.6 million for financing the upgrade of up to 12 metro stations.

The agreement was signed on 17 January in the Georgian capital during a visit by Mark Bowman, vice President for Policy and Partnerships at the EBRD.

The new loan is a continuation of a broader effort, some of which aims to encourage people to switch from private to public transport. Improved lighting and ventilation and more energy-efficient escalators will improve the daily journeys of Tbilisians, while an overhaul of drainage systems will make the network more resilient to climate change.  

With a population of 1.2 million, Tbilisi was one of the first cities to join the EBRD’s flagship Green Cities programme, which supports members in addressing their environmental challenges through sustainable investments and policies. The city was also one of the first to develop a Green City Action Plan (GCAP)

Press release

