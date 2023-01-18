xTuple Announces General Availability of xT Sales Cloud CRM for Manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, R.I., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xTuple, a CAI Software company, today announced general availability of xT Sales, the first cloud-based CRM solution designed for manufacturing and distributors that want to empower their sales team, increase sales, and improve customer service.

xT Sales simplifies pre-sale and customer relationship management into a single, intuitive application that delivers real-time information about customers, prospects, tasks, and sales opportunities. xT Sales can be accessed on a smartphone, tablet, or laptop and gives sales reps the tools to sell more, more profitably.

"We're very excited to release this updated version of xT Sales, the first separate CRM for manufacturers and distributors," said Ned Lilly, General Manager of CAI Manufacturing. "We've incorporated lots of feedback from xTuple customers who are using both the full xTuple ERP system and the new xT Sales app for their sales team. Starting today, a sales team can sign up for xT Sales only, even if they're not using xTuple, hosted in the cloud, running in a browser on their phones, tablets or laptops, and be immediately productive. No lengthy ERP onboarding, no huge cost commitments."

Dennis Mendoza, President of Mr. Hose, a manufacturer and distributor of industrial hoses in Carson, CA, said, "I'm very excited about the xT Sales solution because it will help my sales team be much more effective on the road. The ability to add something to an order or check on shipment status right on my cell phone is a game-changer. I've got my xTuple system back at the office running my manufacturing and warehouse, and now I've got xT Sales out in the field. It helps me to be more responsive to my customer and instills faith in them that we will deliver on-time and on-budget."

xT Sales offers a simple, scalable growth solution that streamlines sales processes, improves communications for manufacturing sales teams and lets them:

Track customer sales and interactions to deliver perfect customer service

Increase upsells, cross-sells and customer retention

View transactions and tailor offers

Manage team productivity and performance

Simplify complex sales cycles and forecast demand

"xT Sales is a fantastic standalone tool but when combined with the robust functionality of xTuple ERP, small to medium-sized companies can achieve their true potential," Lilly added. "With xT Sales, we're making it easy for businesses to get on a path to a full manufacturing ERP system, without the cost or disruption to their operations."

About xTuple

xTuple is the top ERP platform for small to mid-sized manufacturers and distributors. xTuple provides streamlined operations and critical insight into sales, accounting, inventory management, manufacturing, and CRM functionality. For more information, please visit www.xtuple.com.

About CAI Software

CAI Software, LLC is a recognized leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), and Enterprise Process Automation (EPA) software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals, manufacturing, and distribution. We are headquartered in Rhode Island, USA. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.

