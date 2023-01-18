Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Joins ArrowStream's Growing Supply Chain Network

Growing Fast-casual Chain Partners with Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform to Accelerate Growth & Expansion

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, is proud to announce its new partnership with Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® ("Freddy's") and welcome them to its network of over 275 chain operators across 100,000 restaurant locations, 1,300 distribution locations and 10,000 manufacturers.

Founded in 2002 in Wichita, KS, Freddy's is a fast-casual chain specializing in fresh, cooked-to-order, craveable menu items. At 457 locations across 36 states, Freddy's focuses on quality, hospitality, cleanliness, and timeless traditions to create a fun and inclusive environment for their guests. As Freddy's focuses on future growth and expansion into new markets, they chose ArrowStream to provide full visibility into product spend and inventory levels throughout their supply chain.

"We didn't realize the value we were missing until we sat down with ArrowStream and did a supply chain visibility assessment," said Liz Kent, Purchasing Manager at Freddy's. "We have a relatively straightforward supply chain with a single distribution partner, but with ArrowStream we found several opportunities such as efficiency improvements, automated inventory alerts, and better cost controls. Having the ArrowStream platform in place will enable us to focus more time on strategic growth initiatives and the success of our franchisees."

Like many growing brands without the right system in place, effective and efficient contract management and price auditing was a challenge for Freddy's. ArrowStream Central allows Freddy's to quickly identify overcharges and reduce pricing errors by streamlining their update and communication process. This process includes manufacturers submitting pricing updates within ArrowStream Central which are then approved by Freddy's.

"We are thrilled to welcome Freddy's to ArrowStream," said Marc Larson, VP of Sales at ArrowStream. "Freddy's has built an incredible brand, and we're excited to support their growth. Freddy's frequent LTOs can place greater strain on the supply chain, so we're excited to help them proactively manage this complexity to ensure an optimal experience for their franchisees and customers."

Freddy's is the latest foodservice operator to partner with ArrowStream, joining a growing list of customers, including Pollo Campero, Aroma Joe's, and Firehouse Subs, among others. ArrowStream's solutions are developed specifically for the foodservice industry and provide operators, distributors, and manufacturers an intelligent network that drives efficiency and cost savings in an end-to-end solution for their partners.

