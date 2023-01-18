Submit Release
Moldova: EU supports child development centres in Ungheni and Cahul

The EU has financed the purchase of medical equipment, furniture and toys for ten child development centres in Ungheni and Cahul districts in Moldova.

These development centres are located in Bucuria, Costuleni, Crihana Vechi, Gavanoasa, Mairesti, Pirlitsa, Redenii Vechi, Slobozia Mare and Valea Mare, as well as in Cahul and Ungheni municipalities.

The project is a part of the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP and UNICEF. It focuses on strengthening economic, territorial and social cohesion in the Republic of Moldova by facilitating inclusive, sustainable and integrated local socio-economic growth, and improving the standards of living of citizens in two focal regions: Ungheni and Cahul.

