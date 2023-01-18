EU:  helicopter crash in Brovary is a terrible tragedy

Top EU officials shared their condolences following the tragic helicopter accident in Brovary, near Kyiv today, saying that the EU is joining Ukraine in grief.

At least 16 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi, other senior officials and three children, were killed today in a helicopter crash near a nursery in Brovary.

“Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU,” President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

“Tragedy strikes at the heart of war-torn Ukraine,” said the Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. “I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the entire country. We are mourning with you.”

EU High Representative Josep Borrell also joined in the condolences, tweeting: “The helicopter crash in Brovary is a terrible tragedy, claiming many lives. We stand with the Ukrainian people in this moment of grief and wish those injured a swift recovery.”