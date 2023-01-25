EU support for Ukraine: from sanctions to military and humanitarian aid

The sanctions against Russia are the largest in the history of the European Union, and are designed to take a heavy toll on the Russian economy and the Kremlin.

Acting in close coordination with its partners and allies – NATO, G7, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, South Korea, Japan and Australia – the EU has agreed several waves of sanctions, on 23 February in response to Russian recognition of the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, followed by nine packages of sanctions since the invasion, first on 24 February in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and subsequently on 26 February, 28 February, 15 March, 8 April, 30 May, 21 July, 6 October and 16 December 2022.

Financial

The EU has excluded key Russian banks from SWIFT, the world’s dominant financial messaging system for cross-border payments, targeting a first wave of banks on 2 March, and adding a further three Russian credit institutions, including the country’s largest bank Sberbank on 3 June. Three additional Russian banks were sanctioned on 16 December, including a full transaction ban on the Russian Regional Development Bank to further paralyse Putin’s cash machines.

Cutting off Russia from the network will cause major disruption to its economy as it will severely restrict the country’s access to global financial markets, and makes it difficult for Russian firms and individuals to pay for imported goods or receive payments for their exports. In addition, the EU has imposed a full transaction ban and asset freeze on four key Russian banks, which are now totally cut off from the markets. They represent 23% of market share in the Russian banking sector and will, therefore, further weaken Russia’s financial system.

The EU has also banned the transactions of Russia’s central bank, the single most important financial institution in Russia. This paralyses billions in foreign reserves, potentially turning off the tap on Putin’s war.

EU sanctions further expand existing financial restrictions, cutting Russian access to the most important capital markets. They prohibit the listing and provision of services in relation to shares of Russian state-owned entities on EU trading venues, and introduce new measures which significantly limit the financial inflows from Russia to the EU, by prohibiting the acceptance of deposits exceeding certain values from Russian nationals or residents, the holding of accounts of Russian clients by the EU Central Securities Depositories, as well as the selling of euro-denominated securities to Russian clients. The sanctions include crypto-assets.

The EU has also banned the provision of any credit rating services, as well as access to any subscription services in relation to credit rating activities, to any Russian person or entity, which would result in them losing even further access to the EU’s financial markets.

On 3 June, the EU also agreed to prohibit the provision of certain business-relevant services, such as accounting, auditing, statutory audit, bookkeeping and tax consulting services, business and management consulting, and public relations services to the Russian government, as well as to legal persons, entities or bodies established in Russia.

These sanctions target 70% of the Russian banking market, and key state-owned companies, including in the field of defence. They will increase Russia’s borrowing costs, raise inflation and gradually erode Russia’s industrial base. Additionally measures are taken to prevent the Russian elite’s fortunes from being hidden in safe havens in Europe.

Airspace and transport

The European Union is shutting down EU airspace for all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft, including private jets. They will no longer be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU.

On 8 April, the EU imposed an entry ban on Russian-flagged vessels to EU ports, and a ban ban on Russian and Belarusian freight road operators working in the EU. Certain exemptions will cover essentials, such as agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid as well as energy.

The EU has also introduced an export ban covering goods and technology in the aviation and space industry, as well as a prohibition on the provision of insurance and reinsurance and maintenance services related to those goods and technology. Three quarters of Russia’s current commercial air fleet were built in the EU, the US and Canada.

Energy

On 30 May, the EU agreed a ban on Russian oil imports. The sanctions will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports, and 90% by the end of the year. A temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline will be made, benefitting Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. After a wind down period of 6 months, EU operators will also be barred from insuring and financing the transport, in particular through maritime routes, of Russian oil to third countries.

The EU has also prohibited the sale, supply, transfer or export to Russia of specific goods and technologies in oil refining, and introduced restrictions on the provision of related services.

By introducing such an export ban, the EU intends to hit the Russian oil sector, and make it impossible for Russia to upgrade its oil refineries.

On 15 March, the EU further prohibited new investments in the Russian energy sector, and introduced a comprehensive export restriction on equipment, technology and services for the energy industry.

The fifth round of sanctions on 8 April imposed an import ban on all forms of Russian coal. This affects one fourth of all Russian coal exports, amounting to around €8 billion loss of revenue per year for Russia.

The latest sanctions adopted on 6 October introduced into EU legislation the basis to put in place a price cap related to the maritime transport of Russian oil for third countries and further restrictions on the maritime transport of crude oil and petroleum products to third countries.

Technology

The EU has imposed restrictions on exports of dual-use goods and technology, as well as restrictions on exports of certain goods and technology which might contribute to Russia’s technological enhancement of its defence and security sector. This includes products such as semiconductors or cutting-edge technologies, as well as jet fuel and fuel additives, which may be used by the Russian army.

On 9 March, the EU introduced additional restrictions on the export of maritime navigation and radio communication technology, added the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping to the list of state-owned enterprises subject to financing limitations and introduced a prior information sharing provision for exports of maritime safety equipment.

On 8 April, the EU introduced further targeted export bans in areas in which Russia is vulnerable due to its high dependency on EU supplies. This includes quantum computing, advanced semiconductors, sensitive machinery, transportation and chemicals. It also includes specialist catalysts for use in the refinery industry.

On 3 June, the EU expanded its list of export restrictions to include additional chemicals that could be used in the process of manufacture of chemical weapons.

The list of restricted items was extended on 6 October to include certain electronic components, additional chemicals and goods that can be used for capital punishment, torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. The eighth sanctions package also prohibits the sale, supply, transfer or export of civilian firearms and their essential components and ammunition, military vehicles and equipment, paramilitary equipment, and spare parts.

The ninth sanctions package approved on 16 December added bans on the export of drone engines, camouflage gear, additional chemical/biological equipment, riot control agents and additional electronic components found in Russian military systems on the battlefield, as well as additional industrial goods and technology, such as toy/hobby drones, complex generator devices, laptop computers and computing components, printed circuits, radio navigational systems, radio remote control apparatus, aircraft engines and parts of engines, cameras and lenses.

Industry

On 15 March, the EU introduced trade restrictions concerning iron and steel, amounting to approximately €3.3 billion in lost export revenue for Russia.

Trade

The EU, together with other World Trade Organization (WTO) members, agreed on 15 March to deny Russian products and services most favoured nation treatment in EU markets. This follows an announcement on 11 March by G7 members. This will suspend the significant benefits that Russia enjoys as a WTO member.

The EU has also imposed import bans on cement, rubber products, wood, spirits (including vodka), liquor, and high-end seafood (including caviar). On 21 July, it added a ban on the import of gold originating in Russia. Trade restrictions were extended on 6 October to include machinery and appliances, plastics, vehicles, textiles, footwear, leather, ceramics, certain chemical products, wood pulp and paper, cigarettes, cosmetics as well as elements used in the jewellery industry such as stones and precious metals, that altogether generate significant revenues for Russia.



Media

The EU has suspended the broadcasting activities of Sputnik and RT/Russia Today as well as Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24/Russia 24, and TV Centre International – identified among the most important pro-Kremlin disinformation outlets targeting audiences in Ukraine and the EU, and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. As part of its ninth sanctions package, NTV, Pervyi Kanal, Rossiya 1 and REN TV were added to the list of sanctioned media.

This measure will be effective until the aggression against Ukraine is put to an end, and until the Russian Federation and its associated outlets cease to conduct disinformation and information manipulation actions against the EU and its member states.

Restrictive measures

Restrictive measures now apply to a total of 1,386 individuals and 171 entities: they include an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities. In addition, a travel ban applicable to the listed persons prevents these from entering or transiting through EU territory.

The list includes the Russian President and Foreign Minister, the members of the National Security Council who supported Russia’s recognition of the two non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, all the members of the Russian State Duma, who ratified the government decision of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the two entities. It also includes oligarchs and businessmen active in the oil, banking and finance sectors, and the metallurgical, agriculture, pharmaceutical, telecom and digital industries, as well as government members, high-level military personalities and senior military officials involved in atrocities in Ukraine, and propagandists who have contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and promote a positive attitude towards the invasion of Ukraine. From 6 October, it also includes those involved in Russia’s occupation, illegal annexation, and sham “referenda” in the occupied territories/oblasts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The EU has also decided to prohibit all transactions with certain state-owned enterprises across different sectors – the Kremlin’s military-industrial complex, and on 6 October banned EU nationals from holding any posts on the governing bodies of Russian state-owned or controlled legal persons, entities or bodies.

In addition, diplomats, other Russian officials, and businesspeople will no longer be able to benefit from visa facilitation provisions, which allow privileged access to the EU. This decision will not affect ordinary Russian citizens.

The EU has also taken measures to limit the sale of citizenship – so-called golden passports – that allow wealthy Russians to become EU citizens, and has introduced an EU export ban on luxury goods (e.g. luxury cars, jewelry, etc.) to directly hit Russian elites.

