JustPro Jobs: A Brand New Freelancer And Career Job-Seeking App Has Launched In Dubai, UAE To Ease Unemployment Issues
JustPro Jobs, A Job-Seeking App That Aims To Disrupt The Jobs Market And Change The Way Job-Seekers Find Part-Time And Career Jobs In The UAE, Is Now Live.ZABEEL, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Job-seekers in the UAE can now heave a sigh of relief as JustPro Portal Co. LLC has just launched a brand new job app that allows job-seekers to actively engage in part-time work while they seek long-lasting career positions in companies across the UAE.
The JustPro Jobs app uses a different method: it allows job-seekers to create a single profile, upload their CV and add multiple skills that employers will find by using the JustPro Talent Scout - A headhunting feature on the employer app.
Additionally, job-seekers can switch to a freelancer profile where they will list their freelancing skills, add prices they charge for each service, and corresponding pictures to allow individuals and companies to hire them or outsource various tasks immediately on the employer's app.
The JustPro Talent Scout feature allows job seekers to indicate the jobs they are capable of handling, their experience in those job titles, and their minimum expected salaries; so that employers can easily find them when they are searching to fill specific positions and job titles.
Speaking to the press at the corporate office of the JustPro Portal on Sheikh Zayed Road, the CEO, Mr. Joseph Nwudu, said, "There is an issue with posting jobs on Job sites. Usually, thousands of job seekers apply for a single job, most of whom aren't even qualified, so this creates a huge burden for any HR team to sift through unqualified candidates to find the right candidates to fill job positions. JustPro Talent Scout feature will solve that problem for any HR team".
The JustPro Jobs app also allows JobSeekers to indicate days and timing that they will be available for interviews so that employers can easily book them directly on the employer's app. With integrated push notifications, job seekers will know when they are scheduled for an interview and who has booked them.
Finally, the JustPro apps also allow job seekers to collect feedback and reviews from their previous employers, giving potential employers a direct insight into their performance at earlier employment and their previous employer's opinion of them.
The JustPro Jobs app is already available for download on the Apple and Google Play stores.
JustPro Portal Co. LLC is a sister company of Black Elite Events Management Co. LLC at Office 412, Blue Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai UAE.
Shabeebul Al Sharqa
JustPro Portal Co. LLC
+971 56 524 4582
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube