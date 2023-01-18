Metaverse in Media and Entertainment Market Revenue, Statistics Demand Analysis Research Report by 2030

Rising popularity of metaverse platforms for entertainment purposes such as gaming and sports, advancements in AR and VR immersive tech, and increasing penetration of high-speed internet” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integration of Metaverse in Media and Entertainment Market sector can enable brands to express and interact with consumers in ways that would reduce marketing costs and eliminate geographical limitations. Rapid growth and increase in number of virtual events and digital innovations in the metaverse, increasing adoption of metaverse by key companies to establish their presence in virtual worlds, and rising need for engaging and immersive costumer experience are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Rising popularity of metaverse platforms for entertainment purposes such as gaming and sports, advancements in AR and VR immersive tech, and increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and smartphones across the globe

Metaverse platform for the entertainment industry facilitates development of a platform filled with content created by users and artists instead of hosting platforms which is expected to create numerous opportunities for creative content creation. In addition, rapid adoption of advanced technologies to create digital collectibles in the metaverse to offer better experiences is another factor expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Metaverse in Media and Environment market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Metaverse in Media and Environment market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Hungama Digital Media

Qualcomm

OverActive Media

Zilliqa

GameOn

Tetavi

Scuti

AdQuire Media

Atom Universe

Aomen City

Gamefam

Roblox

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Metaverse in Media and Environment market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in media and entertainment market on the basis of technology, product, end use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Extended Reality (XR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cryptocurrency

NFTs

Digital Assets

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Film Production Companies

Music Labels

OTT Platforms

Television Broadcasters

Artists

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Metaverse in Media and Environment market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

How does the competitive landscape look?

