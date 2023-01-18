Smart Poles Market Size Expected to Reach USD 39.00 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 20.7% By Emergen Research.
Increasing demand for integrated security and safety systems for improved public safety is a major factor driving global smart poles market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart poles market size was USD 7.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for established robust infrastructure for proper traffic management and surge in adoption of connected devices and latest technologies for a variety of tasks. Smart poles are being widely used in important locations such as public spaces, roadways, highways, harbors, and railways and by governments of many cities to offer Wi-Fi connectivity to their residents. In addition, smart poles are ensuring a positive future development with a wide range of applications and growing public awareness. Businesses are optimistic about rising investments in the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector. To acquire a competitive edge in local, regional, and worldwide markets, all businesses should engage in R&D initiatives and design talents. This is surging demand for smart poles and hence, driving market revenue growth at an exponential rate throughout the forecast period, but established businesses will face fierce competition from startups.
Furthermore, governments in various regions have created rules to efficiently use and control electricity consumption. A few regulations made mandatory by various authorities include European 2020 energy objectives to reach net-zero energy consumption in public and private buildings as well as China's five-year plan for energy potency goals. Such laws encourage rising use of intelligent lighting controls over the forecast period. In addition, there is a growing understanding among end users about efficiency of intelligent lighting controls in controlling electricity usage in addition to costs. Intelligent lighting controls allow for efficient use of energy and minimized electricity waste. Moreover, one of the key elements increasing use of intelligent lighting controls globally is rise in consciousness. This helps manufacturers to implement technological advancements in materials that support market revenue growth during the forecast period. However, poor infrastructure in some developing and underdeveloped countries is expected to hinder market revenue growth during the forecast
The major companies Covered in the report are:
Signify Holding (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Eaton, Wolfspeed, Inc., Hubbell, Savant Technologies LLC. (GE Lighting), Lumca, Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd., iRam Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Siemens, and Wipro.
Competitive Landscape:
The market intelligence report on the Smart Poles Industry also includes an extensive investigation of the competitive landscape. It assesses the business and marketing strategies expected to be present in the market through the forecast years. It also includes an investigation of the recent advancements and other factors driving the growth of the overall market to help comprehend the progress of the companies in the coming years.
Emergen Research has segmented the global smart poles market based on pole type, component type, installation type, end-use, and region:
Pole Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Dual Arm
Single Arm
Round
Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Hardware
Lighting Lamp
Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lamp
Fluorescent Lamp
High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp
Pole Bracket and Pole Body
Communication Device
Ballast
Lamp Controller
Others
Software
Services
Installation
Maintenance
Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
New Installation
Retrofit
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Highways and Roadways
Public Streets
Railways and Harbors
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The biosensors segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Biosensors can detect the smallest physiological changes in human body through accurate process monitoring and high sensitivity, which may be utilized to improve quality of life. Recent improvements in biological approaches incorporating fluorescent tags on nanomaterials have raised sensitivity limit of biosensors. Metal nanoparticles, nanowires, and graphene have been combined with affinity biosensors, making them an excellent tool for COVID-19 detection while also improving analytical performance. For example, GRIP Molecular Technologies, is developing graphene-based electronic biosensor technology that will allow for simultaneous, quick, and accurate detection of infectious illnesses such as COVID-19.
The strip sensors segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Strip sensors are commonly used in blood glucose monitoring, disease diagnostics, and magnetic nanoparticle detection. In addition, strip sensors are widely utilized because they are affordable and simple to use. Another advantage of employing strip sensors is that the findings are acquired more rapid. Furthermore, the industry is being fueled by demand for self-diagnosis and home-based medical equipment.
The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing prevalence of chronic disorders in this region. In addition, presence of key players is also driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence firm, announced the release of BioButton device, which expands its medical-grade biosensor product line and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform.
