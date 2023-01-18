Sen. Bill Dotzler Introduces Bill to Fix Iowa Veterans Trust Fund Shortfall

Iowa state Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, introduced legislation this week to provide immediate additional funds for the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund and avoid future funding shortfalls.

The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund provides critical support for veterans, including emergency medical care and equipment, home and vehicle repairs, and counseling. But it ran out of money after just four months earlier this year.

Dotzler’s bill, Senate File 82, will boost the fund by $500,000 in the current year and then double trust fund appropriations to $1 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

“As a state, we should never turn away veterans in need, but that’s exactly what’s happening now,” Dotzler said. “This bill will erase the existing shortfall in the Veterans Trust Fund and help ensure we’re keeping our promises to those who served.”

“We owe it to our veterans to honor their service and meet their needs – especially in emergency situations,” Dotzler said. “I look forward to working with my Democratic and Republican colleagues to move this bill forward.”

The bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids; Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls; Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City; and Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport.

Dotzler’s bill introduction coincides with Veterans Day on the Hill, the annual event welcoming hundreds of service members to the Capitol to meet their legislators and honor their service.

The Veterans Trust Fund is administered by the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs, and funded with proceeds from the Iowa Lottery.

###