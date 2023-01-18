Symeou Dental Center Provides Invisalign Clear Retainers in Nicosia Cyprus

/EIN News/ -- Nicosia, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symeou Dental Center, a dental office based in Nicosia, Cyprus, is pleased to announce that they are offering Invisalign clear retainers in Nicosia and neighboring areas. The Invisalign aligner is a unique tooth straightening process and it is considered to be one of the leading methods for orthodontic treatment because they are hardly visible to the untrained eye. To get the best possible results, the patient has to wear the Invisalign aligner for up to 22 hours a day but it can be removed while eating and drinking and while brushing and using dental floss. The Invisalign aligners are like mouth guards except that they are fully transparent and almost invisible to the naked eye so it looks like the patient’s teeth have nothing on them.

Invisalign retainers are fabricated using material such that they are more comfortable to wear than the conventional metal braces and they can provide more predictable tooth movement and they can be used for kids, teenagers, and adults. A patient is provided with a series of Invisalign retainers with each one worn for a certain length of time and then replaced with the next one in the series.

When a patient makes a first visit to the dental office, they will take impressions of the patient’s teeth and these are used for making the first set of aligners. After that, they will provide new aligners to the patient every fortnight. The result is the gentle movement of the patient’s teeth until they reach the proper position. And unlike other orthodontic treatments, the natural teeth will not need extensive preparation for the Invisalign treatment and the patient can control how much or how little to wear the aligners.

There are many benefits of Invisalign when compared to conventional metal braces. First of all, they require less visits to the orthodontist. With metal braces, patients will need to visit the orthodontist regularly to have the rubber bands or wires tightened. Second, the Invisalign retainers are easy to clean because they can be removed, unlike with metal braces. Third, the Invisalign retainers are fully transparent, which means they hardly noticeable, providing patients with self-confidence when interacting with other people. Fourth, those who wear the Invisalign aligners don’t have to choose the food they eat because they can remove the retainers while eating or drinking. Fifth, patients wearing Invisalign can properly take care of their oral hygiene because they can brush their teeth thoroughly because after removing the aligners before brushing. They can also use dental floss. Sixth, the Invisalign retainers can be used to correct certain dental problems, such as crossbite, underbite, open bite, overbite, misaligned teeth, crowded teeth, and gap teeth. Seventh, the Invisalign retainers are much more comfortable to wear than metal braces. In contrast, the metal braces can cause soreness and a lot of discomfort. And eighth, the Invisalign aligners are safe even for kids. However, while kids between the ages of 8 to 12 are monitored for dental problems and the possible use of straightening teeth, many dentists recommend waiting until the child is 13 to 14 years old to get Invisalign.

Founded in 1985 by Dr. Makis Symeou, Symeou Dental Center has over 30 years of experience and has regularly updated the technology that they used to make sure that their patients are provided with the most advanced options available to them. The clinic offers: the latest technology and completely equipped dental units, each one provided with it own digital x-ray machines and intra-oral camera; a separate sterilization room for the sterilization of the various dental instruments using the most advanced technology autoclaves; and a separate radiation-shielded room for digital panoramic and TMJ x-rays for better safety.

Those who are interested in learning more about Invisalign clear retainers can check out the Symeou Dental Center website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about Symeou Dental Center, contact the company here:



Symeou Dental Center

Gaetano Pisano

+357 22 751789

info@symeoudental.com

58-60, Digeni Akrita Avenue

Nicosia

1061

Cyprus

Gaetano Pisano