/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potato Flakes Sales to Surge at 5.9% CAGR, Exceeding US$ 12.8 Billion by 2033, Reports Fact.MR

The global potato flakes market is expected to reach US$ 12.8 billion valuation in 2033. A market value of US$ 7.2 billion is expected in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the global potato flakes market is projected to grow at a steady 5.9% CAGR.

Potato flakes are flat pieces of dried mashed potatoes, which are obtained by boiling and mashing potatoes and shredding them with a roller. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat goods is a key factor driving considerable revenue growth for the market. Growing consumer awareness of flavonoids is also regarded as a crucial driver for the potato flake market. Flavonoids are present in abundance in potato flakes, and they are known for lowering levels of bad cholesterol.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 12.8 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.9% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 54 Tables No. of Figures 82 Figures

Key Takeaways:

Demand for potato flakes in the United States is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8% over the succeeding decade.

Instant mashed potatoes, instant sweet potato flakes, and potato powder are projected to experience increasing demand across South Korea and Japan.

The demand for potato flakes in Germany is expected to increase by 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant market share due to the presence of robust agricultural practices in India and China.

Based on nature, the conventional segment is expected to account for around 2/5th of revenue in the global potato flakes market



Growth Drivers:

Demand for potato flakes is expected to surge significantly due to growing interest in ready-to-eat foods.

Increasing buyer awareness of the flavonoid content in potato flakes that lowers severe cholesterol levels is contributing to the development of the market.

Technological advances in the potato flakes market that enable efficient production, expanded product portfolio, packaging, and operative plant maintenance are key growth drivers as well.



Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market are actively working to expand their presence in Asia Pacific, which is among the most dominant regional markets for potato-based foods. The companies’ core strategies involve expansion of their respective production capacities. Players are predicted to analyze their customers' consumption/purchasing habits to come up with innovative marketing strategies.

For instance,

In 2022, Potato processor Snow Valley Food entered into a collaboration with Tomra Food to process 400,000 tons of raw potatoes and produce 150,000 tons of frozen French fries and 10,000 tons of potato flakes annually.

Potato processor Snow Valley Food entered into a collaboration with Tomra Food to process 400,000 tons of raw potatoes and produce 150,000 tons of frozen French fries and 10,000 tons of potato flakes annually. In 2020, Aviko, one of Europe's most prominent manufacturers of frozen, fresh, dried and specialty potato foods, announced that Aviko Rixona has acquired Unilever's plant in Germany. Aviko Rixona is one of the world's leading manufacturers of potato grains and potato flakes.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact. MR

Nestlé S.A.

Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA

Oregon Potato Co.

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Idahoan Foods LLC

Basic American Foods Inc.

Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG

Rixona B.V.

Patwary Potato Flakes Ltd.

McCain Foods Limited

Clarebout Potatoes NV

Lutosa SA

Nahr-Engel GmbH

Goodrich Cereals

Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt. Limited

More Valuable Insights on Potato Flakes Market

In this report, Fact.MR highlights important segments expected to drive the evolution of the global potato flakes market from 2023 to 2033. The study offers an examination of various growth drivers that are likely to boost sales of potato flakes through detailed segmentation such as:

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online Retailers

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End Use:

Household Use

Business to Business (B2B)

Animal Feed



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Potato Flakes Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the potato flakes market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the potato flakes market?

Which region will lead the growth in the global potato flakes market between 2023 and 2033?

What is the projected market valuation of the potato flakes market in 2033?

Which are the factors driving the potato flakes market from 2023 to 2033?

Which region will generate the maximum revenue in the global potato flakes market?

