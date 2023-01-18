Drinking Water Treatments Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 10.3 billion with an Excellent CAGR of 10.60% by The End of 2030

Global Drinking Water Treatments Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (Extended Aeration, Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor, Membrane Bioreactor, Sequential Batch Reactor, Reverse Osmosis, and Other Technologies), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

As per the report titled "Drinking Water Treatments Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (Extended Aeration, Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor, Membrane Bioreactor, Sequential Batch Reactor, Reverse Osmosis, and Other Technologies) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 5.1 billion and USD 10.3 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period.

Drinking Water Treatments Market Analysis:

As levels of water contamination rise, so will the need for drinking water treatments. In addition, small towns, cities, and educational institutions frequently use drinking water treatments. It is projected that rising market value will be driven by growing public awareness of the advantages of clean water. Additionally, as education, literacy, and wealth levels have increased worldwide, people's awareness of the importance of clean water in preventing sickness and preserving good health has grown. Awareness has grown in developing nations, including China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. Additionally, market participants would benefit from growing country spending on drinking water treatment during the projected period.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.60 % 2030 Value Projection 10.3 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 5.1 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Technology Type and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Veolia Water Technologies

Corix Water Systems

Westech Engineering Inc.

GE Water & Process Technologies

Napier-Reid Ltd.

CST Wastewater Solutions Inc.

Smith & Loveless Inc.

WPL International

Enviroquip

RWL Water

Fluence Corporation Limited has signed an exclusive agreement to promote Smart Packaged Aspiral MABR with Aquatec Maxcon

In June 2020, Fluence Corporation Limited and Aquatec Maxcon, a prominent Australian provider of water and wastewater solutions, inked an exclusive agreement to market and distribute Smart Packaged Aspiral MABR-based systems in Australia.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the drinking water treatment market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in July 2018, the water treatment system IonPRO LX, developed by Veolia, is very dependable and requires little operator intervention. Its small size and use of stainless steel extend its lifespan. This product may attract more interest from pharmaceutical and general manufacturers because it complies with all FDA and MHRA regulations.

Driving Factors:

Market Technological Advancements to Support its Expansion

Due to the dramatic increase in world population, the market is poised for global expansion. A high degree of technological advancement is seen in the drinking water treatment sector, improving the rate of expansion. Additionally, the major worldwide regions have just recently begun to experience industrialization, which is projected to increase the number of prospects for market growth and development during the projection period. The market is expected to grow at a fantastic rate over the projected period due to rising water usage, pollution, and contamination levels, as well as rising concerns among a growing global population.

Rising Awareness for Clean Water amongst Consumers to Drive the Market

A growing public understanding of the benefits of clean water is anticipated to increase the market value. As a result of advancements in the world's affluence, literacy, and education levels, people are also becoming more conscious of the significance of clean water in preventing diseases and maintaining good health. Developing countries like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa have all shown signs of increased awareness. Additionally, the numerous advantageous traits of drinking water treatment, such as operational readiness, small size, cost savings, and hassle-free operation, will further accelerate the market's growth rate.

Restraining Factors:

Heavy Investment and Increased Operating Costs will Impede Market Expansion

The market for packaged water treatment systems will have challenges as a result of their high price. Treating water is costly and requires ongoing maintenance and correct sludge disposal or further stabilization after the process. Additionally, the complexity of operations requires a lot of labor-intensive work, which raises operational costs and competition levels, reduces profit margins, and requires significant investments to construct manufacturing facilities. It is projected that these factors will impede market expansion in the upcoming years.

Challenging Factors:

Government Regulations are too Strict and are Preventing Market Expansion

Population growth has resulted in problems like the depletion of natural resources like water. In order to stop this, governments worldwide are establishing courts and adhering to stringent environmental regulations regulating water disposal in developing nations like India and China, which are a part of the APAC area. Thus, the market for drinking water treatments was restrained throughout the projection period. A challenge for the sector is fluctuating business and economic conditions that lead to less investment in packaged water treatment systems by organizations and governments. A barrier to the market's growth is a lack of experienced labor for operating technologically complex packaged water treatment system systems.

Global Drinking Water Treatments Market Segmentations:

Global Drinking Water Treatments Market By Technology Type:

Extended Aeration

Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor

Membrane Bioreactor

Sequential Batch Reactor

Reverse Osmosis

Other Technologies





Global Drinking Water Treatments Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the drinking water treatment market over the forecast period due to the region's increasing need for clean water supplies, population expansion, and increased government expenditure on water purification. Due to the increase in education, literacy, and economic levels worldwide, people in this region are now more aware of the significance of having access to clean drinking water for preventing sickness and maintaining good health. Additionally, awareness has grown in developing nations like China, India, and South Korea. Another significant factor influencing the market for drinking water treatments is the growing world population, which has put pressure on water resources.





Further Report Findings

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global drinking water treatments market share in the coming years due to rising urbanization; governments from many countries are taking more steps to improve water purification systems and construct well-maintained drainage systems throughout the region's expanding economy.

Leading nations in drinking water treatment include China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

In North America, the growth in this region is primarily driven by a sizable number of significant key actors and the growing investment made by various private and public enterprises to improve the region's water quality.

