Flat Glass Market Size Will Achieve USD 261.64 Bn by 2030 Growing at 7.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Increasing adoption of flat glass in the automotive sector is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Flat Glass Market Size – USD 140.30 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Increasing use of flat glass for solar panels” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flat glass market size was USD 140.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for flat glass from the automotive sector for various applications in passenger vehicles is a major factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, increasing use of flat glass for production of solar panels is expected to propel revenue growth of the market in the future. Bulk of solar modules used for production of glass is the single largest component by mass, accounting for around 97% of module's weight. In solar power systems, glass is used to protect components, provide structural strength to module, and enclose cells. Moreover, it is also used to make mirrors for solar power systems that focus on sunlight. Furthermore, it is often employed in solar applications as glass can transfer light without absorbing it and can be used to concentrate sunlight and other light sources in various applications, as glass can be manufactured with a reflective coating on one or both sides.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Saint Gobain, Cevital Group, Vitro, Euroglas, Schott AG, Cardinal Glass Industries, Guardian Industries, Gulf Glass Industries, Scheuten Glass, and China Glass Holdings Limited.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Flat Glass Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Flat Glass Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The insulated segment is expected to register a steady growth throughout the forecast period due to their demand for manufacturing glass panes, doors, and windows owing to their superior insulation qualities provided by air space between two layers of glass.

The architectural segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth owing to rising construction demand across the globe. Flat glass is applicable in every single building for various outdoor and indoor applications.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerable growth due to the ever-growing construction industry in China and India.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the flat glass market based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Basic

Laminated

Insulated

Tempered

Coated

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Architectural

Automotive

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Cancer Research Center

Diagnostic Labs

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Flat Glass Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

