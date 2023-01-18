Deputy PM meets with global business leaders, senior officials at WEF meeting

VIETNAM, January 18 -

DAVOS — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Tuesday (local time) joined leaders from global enterprises for a discussion on development in Việt Nam and met with senior foreign officials as part of his activities at the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The discussion with leaders of global enterprises was an event the WEF held specifically for Việt Nam at this year’s meeting. It attracted around 20 executives of WEF member businesses operating in the fields of energy, green technology, and finance-banking.

Opening the event, Hà underlined Việt Nam's development viewpoint that people are key players and the centre, goal, and momentum of sustainable development. The country will not pursue pure economic growth at the expense of social equality, progress or the environment and will remain steadfast in implementing strategic breakthroughs in infrastructure, regulations, and human resources.

The Deputy PM urged global business leaders to work with Việt Nam to establish a stable environment for economic growth and improve the country's resilience. He stated that Việt Nam aims to become more self-reliant and integrated into the global economy, utilising new growth drivers and focusing on sustainability through digital transformation, innovation, and green initiatives.

At a meeting with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, Hà expressed his hope that the WEF will continue its pioneering role in promoting public-private partnerships, shaping new cooperation ideas and models, and assisting developing countries, including Việt Nam.

He noted Việt Nam's economic achievements, attributing that success partly to support from international friends, including WEF.

Schwab considers the country a bright spot in economic recovery and growth amid a global economic crisis.

Both sides praised the increasingly practical cooperation between Việt Nam and WEF.

Ha asked the WEF to cooperate with Việt Nam in building a green, circular, and low-carbon economy via the National Innovation Centre.

On January 17, the Vietnamese Deputy PM also met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

They voiced their satisfaction with the new and comprehensive progress in relations between the two Parties and countries, especially since the official visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng last year.

They agreed Việt Nam and China will coordinate to properly implement important common perceptions and agreements reached during the trip, consolidating political trust and traditional friendship, enhancing connectivity of their development strategies, and intensifying practical cooperation in all fields.

Liu asked the two sides to build partnerships in the economy, trade, green and sustainable development, and innovation.

Talking to US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Deputy PM Hà said that Việt Nam considers climate change response as one of the strategic cooperation areas between the two countries.

Việt Nam highly values efforts by the US Government and Kerry to promote global efforts in response to climate change. It also appreciates the US and development partners’ support in the energy transition in Việt Nam, he said.

The Deputy PM asked Kerry to promote the US and development partners’ transfer of renewable energy technology to Việt Nam, the provision of green loans at reasonable interest rates, sharing of governance experience and assistance in improving the Mekong Delta’s resilience.

Kerry highlighted the two countries’ flourishing relations and praised Việt Nam's efforts and determination to realise the commitments at COP26, boosting energy transition and building a low-carbon economy.

Meeting with Administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner, Hà thanked UNDP for helping with Việt Nam's reconstruction and socio-economic development over the past 50 years.

He called for continued policy consultation and technical cooperation with UNDP in the fields of Việt Nam's concern, including green transition, carbon neutralisation, and post-pandemic socio-economic recovery in a green and sustainable manner.

Việt Nam is determined to carry out the commitments at COP26, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, he said, asking the UNDP to continue advising on implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) agreement, managing and efficiently using water resources, and strengthening the resilience and climate change response in the Mekong River basin.

Steiner praised Việt Nam's effective implementation of socio-economic programmes and policies on green transition and climate change response.

UNDP is proud to be a cooperation partner of Việt Nam and ready to assist the country in priority areas, he added. — VNS