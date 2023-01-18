Nguyễn Xuân Phúc relieved from presidency and NA delegation

VIETNAM, January 18 - HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has been relieved from his position as President and member of the National Assembly (NA), following a resolution approved at the third extraordinary session of the 15-tenure NA on Wednesday.

The NA Standing Committee’s report presented at the meeting said that Nguyễn Xuân Phúc was entrusted to hold multiple important leadership roles in the Party and the State.

As Prime Minister for the 2016-21 term, he made significant efforts in the country’s COVID-19 prevention and control with important achievements.

However, he took the political responsibility of the leader when multiple officials, including two prime ministers and three ministers, were involved in violations and shortcomings that resulted in serious consequences, the report said.

The two former deputy prime ministers, Phạm Bình Minh and Vũ Đức Đam, have resigned from their positions, while former health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long, former science and technology minister Chu Ngọc Anh and other officials face criminal prosecution.

Phúc had previously submitted his resignation letter to be relieved from the Politburo and Party Central Committee membership, as well as the chairman position of the National Defence and Security Council for the 2021-26 term. — VNS