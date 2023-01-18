Official extends congratulations on 73rd anniversary of Việt Nam-China diplomatic ties

VIETNAM, January 18 -

HÀ NỘI — On behalf of the Vietnamese Government Nguyễn Hồng Diên, member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Industry and Trade, delivered a pre-recorded congratulatory speech on the occasion of the 73rd founding anniversary of Việt Nam-China diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950-2023).

In his remarks, Diên highlighted the traditional friendship that is “both comradeship and brotherhood” between the Vietnamese and Chinese people.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people consider the development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China as a top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, he emphasised.

He noted with satisfaction that in 2022, administrations at all levels and sectors of the two countries made joint efforts to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and promote cooperation in various fields.

High-level exchanges and meetings in person resumed, including an official visit to China by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng right after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which held special significance to relations between the two Parties, countries and people.

Meanwhile, many cooperation projects have been promoted, customs clearance in border gates kept stable and many agricultural products of Việt Nam exported via the official channel to China such as bananas, durian, sweet potato, salanganes' nests and passion fruits, according to the minister.

He expressed his belief that in 2023, with both sides’ determination and joint efforts, friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation will continue developing in a practical, stable, healthy and sustainable manner, meeting the two countries’ aspirations and the interests of their people, contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.

In his speech, Diên also offered New Year and Lunar New Year greetings to the people of Việt Nam and China.

The Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo also praised achievements in bilateral ties over the last 73 years.

He said that the Party and State of China attach great importance to the development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Việt Nam and that they are ready to work with their southern neighbour to strengthen political trust, intensify result-oriented cooperation in all spheres, and bolster exchanges and mutual understanding to herald a new period for relations between the two Parties, countries and their people. — VNS