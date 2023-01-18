PHILIPPINES, January 18 - Press Release

January 18, 2023 Reelected chairman emeritus of Volleyball PH, Cayetano looks forward to more volleyball victories Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence given him by the executive board of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) as he retains his role as its Chairman Emeritus for the next two years. "Thank you so much for the trust and confidence, and for the small part you have given me in the PNVF. Let's look forward again to 2023 and further," Cayetano said after the PNVF, also known as Volleyball Philippines, held its election of officers on January 17, 2023 at the Bonifacio Global City in the City of Taguig. "Through the leadership of PNVF President Ramon 'Tats' Suzara, our newly-elected PNVF officers, and through God's guidance, we are claiming more years of victories for the Philippine Volleyball Federation," he added. In the same meeting, Cayetano was also tasked to head the country's delegation for the national volleyball team to the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games to be held in Cambodia this May. Cayetano was first elected chairman emeritus of the PNVF in 2021 when the association was established. Cayetano has a long track record of generously supporting Philippine sports and athletes and is an advocate of a grassroots national sports program. He chaired the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) during the country's successful hosting of the 2019 SEA Games. In 2016, the senator earned the nickname "godfather of women's volleyball team" for the support he provided for the national team during the 2016 International Volleyball Federation Women's Club World Championship that took place in Metro Manila. It was also through his efforts that Malacañang issued a memorandum circular directing government agencies to give full support to the team. Under his leadership as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cayetano also pushed for the establishment of the world-class National Sports Academy that is now situated in New Clark City, Tarlac, and is currently being used by scholar-athletes. The senator, who is now the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, expressed all-out support for Volleyball Philippines. "It will be a very busy year for our athletes, and their success will require the support of our government and our kababayans," he said. "To Chairman Ariel Paredes and to our volleyball athletes, please know that in the Senate, you can count on me and Ate Pia to help our volleyball athletes soar higher and make the sport greater," he added. Cayetano, umaasa ng maraming tagumpay para sa Volleyball PH Nagpasalamat si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules sa tiwala at kumpiyansa na ibinigay sa kanya ng executive board ng Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) sa pagpapatuloy niya sa tungkulin bilang Chairman Emeritus sa susunod na dalawang taon. "Thank you so much for the trust and confidence of the board, and for the small part you have given me in the PNVF. Let's look forward again to 2023 and further," sabi ni Cayetano sa PNVF, na kilala rin bilang Volleyball Philippines, pagkatapos ng kanilang eleksyon nitong January 18, 2023 sa Bonifacio Global City sa lungsod ng Taguig. "Through the leadership of PNVF President Ramon 'Tats' Suzara, our newly-elected PNVF officers, and through God's guidance, we are claiming more years of victories for the Philippine Volleyball Federation," dagdag niya. Inatasan din si Cayetano na pamunuan ang opisyal na delegasyon ng bansa para sa 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games na gaganapin sa Cambodia ngayong Mayo. Unang nahalal bilang chairman emeritus si Cayetano noong 2021 nang itinatag ang Volleyball Philippines. Mahaba na ang track record ni Cayetano sa pagsuporta sa Philippine sports at sa mga atleta. Isa din siya sa mga nagtutulak na magkaroon ng isang grassroots national sports program ang bansa. Noong 2019, pinamunuan niya ang Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) sa matagumpay nitong hosting ng SEA Games sa bansa. Dati nang binansagan ang senador na "godfather of women's volleyball team" dahil sa suportang ibinigay niya para sa national team noong 2016 International Volleyball Federation Women's Club World Championship na ginanap sa Metro Manila. Sa pagsisikap niya, naglabas ang Malacañang noong panahong iyon ng isang memorandum circular na nag-utos sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno na suportahan ang national volleyball team. Sa pamumuno niya bilang Speaker ng House of Representatives, itinulak din ni Cayetano ang pagtatag ng world-class National Sports Academy na ngayon ay matatagpuan sa New Clark City, Tarlac, at kasalukuyang ginagamit ng mga scholar-athletes Bilang Vice-Chairman ng Senate Committee on Sports, nagpahayag si Cayetano ng all-out support para sa Volleyball Philippines. "It will be a very busy year for our athletes, and their success will require the support of our government and our kababayans," aniya. "To Chairman Ariel Paredes and to our volleyball athletes, please know that in the Senate, you can count on me and Ate Pia to help our volleyball athletes soar higher and make the sport greater," dagdag niya.