AI in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Size Will Achieve USD 5,299 Million by 2030 Growing at 34.4% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Increased approval of AI-based devices for cancer therapy by FDA is a key factor driving AI in cancer diagnosis & therapy market revenue growth

AI in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Size – USD 367.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 34.4%, Market Trends – Usage of Machine Learning (ML) to improve accuracy of cancer diagnosis” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cancer diagnosis & therapy market size was USD 367.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer in global population and rising mortality rate from cancer are expected to drive revenue growth of the global AI in cancer diagnosis & therapy market. In addition, significant developments in AI-based approaches to detect genetic changes and aberrant protein interactions at an early stage are driving market revenue growth.

Cancer is a disease with several genetic and epigenetic variations. Additionally, contemporary biomedical research focuses on bringing AI technology to clinics in a safe and ethical manner. AI-assisted pathologists and clinicians represent a significant advancement in predicting disease risk, diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy. AI has permeated many aspects of human life including health. Moreover, cancer diagnosis is perhaps the most complicated and ethically challenging medical use of AI. Furthermore, lesion identification is a challenging, repetitive, and time-consuming activity that would be greatly aided by incorporation of AI into many areas of cancer diagnostics, therefore minimizing possibility of human error and reducing costs and time. This is expected to be beneficial for routine cancer screening.

Leading companies looking for new revenue streams will find this research very helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It is useful for companies looking to diversify into new markets or expand their current scope of operations.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Pfizer Inc., Therapixel, SOPHiA Genetics, Janssen Global Services, LLC., PathAI, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, OncoHealth, and Oncora Medical.

Avail sample market brochure of the report to evaluate its usefulness; get a Sample copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1106

How will this Report Benefit you?

We have recently released a 250-page report from Emergen Research that includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Those who need commercial, in-depth market assessments for the global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market , as well as a detailed market segment analysis, can find our new report valuable. Our recent study provides a thorough assessment of the whole regional and global market for Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market . To increase market share, obtain a comprehensive financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. It is clear that energy storage technology is rapidly expanding. Look at how you might take advantage of the current and future revenue-generating opportunities in this industry. Additionally, the research will assist you in making more effective strategic decisions, such as building growth strategies, strengthening competitor analysis, and increasing business productivity.

Get Access to Full summary of the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-cancer-diagnosis-and-therapy-market

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The immunotherapy segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Immunotherapy is an important breakthrough in cancer treatment. In addition, incorporation of AI increases possibility of effective cancer immunotherapy by predicting therapeutic impact based on building of immunotherapy prediction scores such as immunoscore and immunophenoscore. These two grading systems were developed to predict how patients will respond to Immune Checkpoint Blockade (ICB) drugs. Combining AI-based diagnostic algorithms with clinical interpretations may increase diagnostic accuracy for cancer subtypes that are indistinguishable. AI technology delivers around 91.66% accuracy in differentiating Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) patterns associated with immunotherapy response. Importantly, AI may be used to standardize tests across institutions, rather than depending on often subjective interpretation of physicians.

The prostate cancer segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in men and second leading cause of cancer-related mortality. In addition, it is anticipated that one in six American males would be affected by this condition in their lifetime. AI and ML in healthcare are two emerging fields of research that have recently attracted considerable attention. In addition, AI uses artificial neural networks regularly, which utilize statistical models inspired by and partially based on organic brain networks. They are able to represent and interpret nonlinear relationships between inputs and outputs simultaneously. Overall, application of AI in prostate cancer was proven to be helpful in aiding standardized pathological grading to assess prostate cancer categorization and therapy. Moreover, AI has ability to automate characterization and severity assessment of prostate cancer based on image-based tasks such as histopathologic, MRI, and biomarkers identification.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global AI in cancer diagnosis & therapy market based on surgery type, cancer type, end-use, and region:

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Precision Therapy

Phototherapy

Gene Therapy

Sonodynamic Therapy

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

Explore the Full Index of the AI in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Cancer Research Center

Diagnostic Labs

This report can be customized as per the requirements @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1106

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Purchase Premium Report on Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market at @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1106

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market ?

How will each Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030 ?

How will the market shares for each Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market submarket develop from 2022 to 2030 ?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030 ?

Will leading Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market s broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030 ?

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.