Europa Technologies reappointed by Scottish Government for premium PSGA services

Europa Technologies is delighted to announce that it has been reappointed by the Scottish Government for the provision of premium geospatial web services. Under a new multi-year contract, the services, which are powered by the company’s viaEuropa platform, are available to all public sector bodies in Scotland who are members of the Public Sector Geospatial Agreement (PSGA).

viaEuropa is the award-winning hosted map and API platform from Europa Technologies. It delivers high quality, fully maintained, digital maps and location data directly to web applications, desktop GIS and mobile apps. With support for OGC standards and enterprise-grade APIs, viaEuropa can drive location intelligent solutions quickly, easily and efficiently.

The viaEuropa services for PSGA members in Scotland provide access to both open and premium Ordnance Survey products including OS MasterMap Topo, OS VectorMap Local, and OS AddressBase. Additionally, support for content from other parties is provided, such as the Radon Potential product from British Geological Survey.

The resilient architecture of viaEuropa has resulted in 99.999% service uptime over the past five years and has had zero downtime in the last two years. viaEuropa is available to public sector organisations in England and Wales under the G-Cloud 13 framework.

Warren Vick, Founder & Director of Europa Technologies commented: “Following the conclusion of a successful four-year contract, we are very pleased to maintain the provision of viaEuropa services to PSGA members in Scotland. viaEuropa continues to provide reliable and high-performance mapping services which can be relied upon by public sector organisations and the citizens of Scotland.”

Alan Corbett, Head of Geospatial Information at the Scottish Government, said: “We are delighted that Europa Technologies, the current supplier of premium PSGA Geospatial web services to the Scottish Public Sector, has been successful in the recent procurement. As the incumbent supplier, they will continue to deliver essential services seamlessly, with no requirement for users to migrate to a new system or acquire new credentials. The Scottish Government look forward to building on the existing strong working relationship over the duration of the contract.”

About Europa Technologies

Europa Technologies is an award-winning pioneer of Location Intelligence solutions for a wide variety of market sectors. Our capabilities allow organisations with international interests to better understand their customers, assets and environment, in a geographic context, thereby gaining a competitive or strategic advantage.

As a trusted advisor, our products and services are used by Fortune Global 500 companies, governments and missions of the United Nations. The company has global licence agreements with several leading Internet-based service providers. Through deployment via Google Earth and Google Maps alone, our world data products have been seen by over one billion people, approximately 1 in 7 of the world's entire population.

Our mission is captured by our hallmark: “Success, located”.

