Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,279 in the last 365 days.

Europa Technologies reappointed by Scottish Government for premium PSGA services

Europa Technologies is delighted to announce that it has been reappointed by the Scottish Government for the provision of premium geospatial web services. Under a new multi-year contract, the services, which are powered by the company’s viaEuropa platform, are available to all public sector bodies in Scotland who are members of the Public Sector Geospatial Agreement (PSGA).

viaEuropa is the award-winning hosted map and API platform from Europa Technologies. It delivers high quality, fully maintained, digital maps and location data directly to web applications, desktop GIS and mobile apps. With support for OGC standards and enterprise-grade APIs, viaEuropa can drive location intelligent solutions quickly, easily and efficiently.

The viaEuropa services for PSGA members in Scotland provide access to both open and premium Ordnance Survey products including OS MasterMap Topo, OS VectorMap Local, and OS AddressBase. Additionally, support for content from other parties is provided, such as the Radon Potential product from British Geological Survey.

The resilient architecture of viaEuropa has resulted in 99.999% service uptime over the past five years and has had zero downtime in the last two years. viaEuropa is available to public sector organisations in England and Wales under the G-Cloud 13 framework.

Warren Vick, Founder & Director of Europa Technologies commented: “Following the conclusion of a successful four-year contract, we are very pleased to maintain the provision of viaEuropa services to PSGA members in Scotland. viaEuropa continues to provide reliable and high-performance mapping services which can be relied upon by public sector organisations and the citizens of Scotland.”

Alan Corbett, Head of Geospatial Information at the Scottish Government, said: “We are delighted that Europa Technologies, the current supplier of premium PSGA Geospatial web services to the Scottish Public Sector, has been successful in the recent procurement. As the incumbent supplier, they will continue to deliver essential services seamlessly, with no requirement for users to migrate to a new system or acquire new credentials. The Scottish Government look forward to building on the existing strong working relationship over the duration of the contract.”

For further information on viaEuropa, please visit:

https://www.europa.uk.com/services/viaeuropa/

About Europa Technologies

Europa Technologies is an award-winning pioneer of Location Intelligence solutions for a wide variety of market sectors. Our capabilities allow organisations with international interests to better understand their customers, assets and environment, in a geographic context, thereby gaining a competitive or strategic advantage.

As a trusted advisor, our products and services are used by Fortune Global 500 companies, governments and missions of the United Nations. The company has global licence agreements with several leading Internet-based service providers. Through deployment via Google Earth and Google Maps alone, our world data products have been seen by over one billion people, approximately 1 in 7 of the world's entire population.

Our mission is captured by our hallmark: “Success, located”.

Contact

Discover more…

www.europa.uk.com

Follow us on social media:

@europatech

www.linkedin.com/company/europa-technologies


You just read:

Europa Technologies reappointed by Scottish Government for premium PSGA services

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.