Melissa Partners with TomTom for Geospatial Location Precision to Maximize Business Value of Global Customer Address Data

Best-of-breed address engine ensures restaurants are found, packages are delivered, and on-demand drivers find their passengers

 Rancho Santa Margarita, CALIF – January 18, 2023 – Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, today announced its successful partnership with TomTom, a global pioneer in satellite navigation for consumer use. By layering TomTom’s comprehensive global address data, location data, and country data on top of its industry-leading data quality, enrichment and identity verification solutions, Melissa has earned its reputation as the Address Expert.

    By leveraging TomTom Maps, Points of Interest, 7-digit postal codes, address points, and Routing API, Melissa provides a best-of-breed address engine critical to business needs worldwide. Multi-language and multi-format support is key to postal addressing, as not every country is alike. TomTom ingests country data into one global standardized dataset, while supporting multiple languages. They handle the various addressing nuances country-by-country, making the Melissa solution stack efficient and seamless. This capability has enabled Melissa to increase its global support across 240 countries and territories.

    “TomTom’s ability to correctly identify the exact geospatial location of a premises takes a simple postal address to the next level,” said Greg Brown, VP of Global Marketing, Melissa. "By adding TomTom’s rooftop precision capabilities to our solutions, Melissa customers can rest assured that their data is not only clean and verified, but also pinpoint accurate and high value to business operations. This ensures that restaurants are found, packages are delivered to the right place, on-demand drivers find their passengers, and so much more.”

    To learn more about this partnership, Melissa, and its products and services, or to connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

    About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

 

 


 


