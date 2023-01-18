Frenalytics and Molloy University Expand Partnership to Deliver Digital Healthcare Solutions to Underserved Populations
We are honored by the opportunity to align with Molloy and Mother Cabrini to build out this next-generation platform and deliver critical healthcare services to our underserved communities.”LONG ISLAND, NY, US, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Think Group Holdings (TGH), the parent company of patented personalized learning software Frenalytics, and Molloy University, named a 'Best College' by U.S. News & World Report, expanded their partnership to deliver digital healthcare solutions to underserved populations – many pediatric patients and people with disabilities – across Long Island.
— Matt Giovanniello, CEO & co-founder, Frenalytics
As part of a series of grants from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation awarded to Molloy University totaling $2.5 million, the Frenalytics team will be developing a secure clinical database platform to align with Molloy University's new Mobile Healthcare Clinic that travels throughout Long Island, assessing and offering services to thousands of lower income children and families.
Molloy’s Mobile Healthcare Clinic is a collaboration among several academic areas – including nursing, speech-language pathology, clinical mental health counseling, social work, education, and music therapy. Along with community partners, the mobile clinic provides free services to meet the unique needs of thousands of Long Island low-resourced communities.
"Molloy University created a mobile health and wellness program that provides students the opportunity to practice hands-on skills in the community while providing free services to neighborhoods that have been economically and socially marginalized," shared Angie Malone, Director of Clinical Services at Molloy University and project coordinator for the Mobile Healthcare Clinic collaboration.
Finding a secure, digital platform that would meet the needs of Molloy's various disciplines and could integrate with Molloy's existing systems proved to be challenging, though. "This unique approach to real-world learning is great for our students and patients, but made it very difficult to find an existing electronic record platform that worked for us," explained Angie. "TGH listened carefully to what we were trying to accomplish and responded with a tailor-made solution that met our needs without breaking the budget."
To streamline communications between Molloy's departments, its new clinical database system, dubbed Lionic EHR for the Molloy Lions, will enable dozens of staff members to securely access, update, and share hundreds of patient records through a new online portal.
The team behind Frenalytics, known primarily for their groundbreaking personalized learning software for cognitively impaired patients and students of all abilities, has also designed and developed platforms in the HealthTech and EdTech spaces, including through a partnership with California-based IEP&Me.
"We have an exemplary product team," explained Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of Frenalytics. "We are honored by the opportunity to align with Molloy and Mother Cabrini to build out this next-generation platform and deliver critical healthcare services to our underserved communities."
"We love building software that not only advances our clients’ missions, but also our own. It's a win-win," remarked Matt.
About Think Group Holdings
The team at Think Group Holdings (TGH), the parent company of award-winning patented learning software Frenalytics, has decades of combined experience in the healthcare, education, and software arenas. Our team has spent time as consultants, clinicians, executives, educators, and engineers at leading startups and corporations around the world. United by a shared mission of helping people worldwide lead more independent & meaningful lives, we build revolutionary software – both in-house and for our partners – that champions personalization, data, and empathy.
