Fulfilling MENA’s Potential as an Exporter of Clean Hydrogen

The cost of producing clean hydrogen is expected to drop between 30% to 50% by 2030 for countries in the MENA region.
The cost of producing clean hydrogen is expected to drop between 30% to 50% by 2030 for countries in the MENA region. As such, the vast amounts of solar and wind energy resources make the region one of the most cost competitive for hydrogen production.
— European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
There are also great financial reserves from its Oil & Gas economy to funnel into new hydrogen investments, and it has lots of existing infrastructure and local capabilities to enable this. The region is also ideally located centrally for exporting to energy demand centres such as Europe and Asia.
After a successful launch in 2022, the 2nd annual World Hydrogen MENA conference is returning to Dubai, from 27 February - 02 March 2023 at the Address Dubai Marina, Dubai.
Among the key issues to be addressed for the region to truly fulfil its potential as an important exporter of clean hydrogen include:
• scaling-up of clean hydrogen production
• the investment and development of local supply chains and workforce
• infrastructure and transportation
• regulatory and political implications necessary for this global collaboration to succeed
The World Hydrogen MENA conference will bring the entire international hydrogen value chain together to discuss the strategic and technological opportunities for hydrogen in the region and beyond. With over 400 attendees expected from 30+ countries, you will hear from over 100 industry experts over 3 days and get hands on with a site visit to a green hydrogen facility. Also, featuring Interactive deep-dive Masterclasses focusing on Solar & Hydrogen, Geopolitics of Hydrogen, Project Finance Toolkits and Business Models.
World Hydrogen MENA 2023 is co-hosted by World Hydrogen Leaders, the MENA Hydrogen Alliance and Dii Desert Energy, the leading authority on energy transition in the region.
Additional industry experts already confirmed and preparing to meet you, include:
• Sacha Parneix, Vice-President Sales & Marketing, Alstom
• Essam AL Sheibany, Group Vice President QHSSE & Sustainability, ASYAD
• Cornelius Matthes, CEO, Dii Desert Energy
• Francois Dao, Vice-President, Middle East & Africa, EDF Renewables
• Christopher Hebling, Director, Hydrogen Technologies, Fraunhofer ISE
• Alicia Eastman, Co-Founder & President, InterContinental Energy
• Nawal Alhanaee, Director of Future Energy Department, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure UAE
• Sausan Al Riyami, Director, Oman Hydrogen Center
• Emile Hoogsteden, CEO, Port of Sohar
• Reggy Vermeulen, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Duqm Company SAOC
• Dan Feldman, Partner, Global Head of Energy Innovation and Head of Global Hydrogen Industry Team, Shearman & Sterling LLP
• Hamead Ahrary, Head of Hydrogen, Verbund
• Petra Schwager, Chief, Climate and Technology Partnerships Division, UNIDO
"The conference really brought together the right people, from the networking and discussions. If I had to name a single region that for us is unmissable, it's MENA. In terms of international dynamics and future exports, there's a lot of action in the region." European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
“I got connected to many very interesting people from the industry and did also our first offtake agreement for GETEC Group. Will definitely join the next events” GETEC Switzerland AG
