Adventus Mining Closes C$6.9 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventus Mining Corporation (“Adventus Mining” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ADZN) today announced the closing of its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”). The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James Ltd. and National Bank Financial Inc. as joint bookrunners of the Offering, including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the “Underwriters”). Pursuant to the Offering, the company issued a total of 13,269,230 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$0.52 per Common Share (the "Offering Price"), representing total gross proceeds of C$6,899,999.60, which includes full exercise by the Underwriters of their over-allotment option to acquire an additional 1,730,769 Common Shares under the same terms as the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration activities at the Santiago Project, including drilling, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares were offered by way of a prospectus supplement filed in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador on January 13, 2023 (the “Prospectus Supplement”), and elsewhere in reliance upon exemptions from registration or the applicable prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the sale of the ‎Common Shares pursuant to the Offering, which commission was reduced to 3.0% in respect of certain ‎president’s list purchasers.‎

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. A copy of the Prospectus Supplement is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is majority owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as the funding participant. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

