Global Pepper Spray Market Projected to Hit $60,184.40 Thousand, Growing at 13.3% CAGR in the 2021-2028 Timeframe [158-Pages] | Released by Research Dive

The global pepper spray market is expected to observe outstanding growth in the forecast period, 2021—2028. The growing preference for pepper sprays for safety purposes among ladies is boosting the growth of the market. The online stores sub-segment and fogger type sub-segment are estimated to dominate the market. The North America market is estimated to lead the global market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global pepper spray market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $60,184.40 thousand by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 13.3% in the estimated period, 2021-2028. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the global market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, restrictions, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Pepper Spray Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 negatively impacted the growth of the global pepper spray market. During the pandemic period, the implementation of lockdown restrictions led to a significant decline in social gatherings and daily commutes of ladies, young girls, or children to offices, colleges, and schools; this greatly hampered the demand for pepper spray. All these factors greatly hindered the market growth during the pandemic crisis. However, after the relaxation of the pandemic, the demand for pepper sprays is likely to surge, thus boosting the market growth.

Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of Pepper Spray Market

Factors Influencing the Pepper Spray Market Growth

The prime factor increasing the growth of the global pepper spray market is the growing demand for pepper sprays among women owing to rising cases of crimes, such as women assaults and rapes, against females worldwide. In addition, the rising popularity of outdoor or recreational activities like hunting, hiking, camping, etc. are projected to unlock rewarding opportunities for the growth of the market in the estimated period. However, the dearth of awareness regarding to the use of pepper sprays for self-defense is estimated to hamper the market growth.

The report segments the global pepper spray market into product, distribution channel, and region.

Fogger Type Sub-Segment to Lead the Market

The fogger type sub-segment of the product segment is predicted to perceive a maximum growth by exceeding $23,907.90 thousand in the estimated period. This is primarily owing to the rising preference for fogger type pepper sprays, as they are easy to use and can be carried anywhere and anytime.

Online Stores Sub-Segment to Observe Significant Growth

The online stores sub-segment of the distribution channel segment is foreseen to witness massive growth by surpassing $20,956.60 thousand in the estimated period. This is mostly owing to the growing preference for online stores to purchase pepper sprays, as they offer the freedom to choose from a variety of products from normal brands to top brands.

North America Region to Dominate the Market Growth

The report examines the global pepper spray market across numerous regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America market is expected to perceive extraordinary growth and surpass $27,504.20 thousand in the estimated period. The growth of the regional market is mostly owing to the growing demand for pepper sprays, high disposable income of people, and existence of leading brands such as Security Equipment Corp, Mace Security International, Inc., and others, in this region.

Ask an Analyst or schedule a call to get the latest Trends of Pepper Spray Market



Key Players of the Market

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global pepper spray market including

Counter Assault

Fox Labs International Inc.

Defense-technology

J&L Self Defense Products Inc.

Suresafety

Mace Security International Inc.

SABRE - Security Equipment Corp.

Super-Sparkly Safety Stuff LLC.

UDAP Industries Inc.

Zarc International Inc.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry.

For instance, in June 2022, Mace Security International, Inc., a worldwide frontrunner in personal safety products, launched an innovative personal pepper spray, the Pocket Hero. With this launch, Mace Security International aims to grab a prominent position in the global market.

Customize the Pepper Spray Market report data as per your Format and Definition & Avail 10%OFF

More about Pepper Spray Market:

Mr.Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor,New York NY10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail:support@researchdive.com Website:https://www.researchdive.com Blog:https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521