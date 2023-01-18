Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Predicted to Generate a Revenue of $30,250.6 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the Forecast Period 2021-2028 [198-Pages] | Reasoning by Research Dive

The global industrial refrigeration market is predicted to witness significant growth during the analysis period due to the reinvention of industrial refrigeration with the internet of things (IoT). Based on application, the food & beverage sub-segment is expected to be the most productive. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by research Dive, the global industrial refrigeration market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $30,250.6 million and rise at a CAGR of 5.3% throughout the estimated period from 2021 to 2028.

As per our analysts, IoT plays a major role in revolutionizing the refrigeration industry in terms of energy efficiency, better customer experience, cost-effectiveness, and productivity, which is expected to bolster the growth of the industrial refrigeration market during the estimated period. Moreover, the growing adoption of industrial refrigeration systems in the healthcare sector is predicted to create huge growth opportunities for the market over the forecast timeframe. However, a higher investment cost of the industrial refrigeration framework may impede the growth of the market throughout the forecast timeframe.

Segments of the Industrial Refrigeration Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on component, application, and region.

To get an access to the PDF Sample of Industrial Refrigeration Market, Click Here!

Component: Compressors Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The compressors sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $11,966.9 million during the analysis timeframe. This is mainly because the compressor is one of the vital parts of the refrigerator that allows suitable temperatures for food storage and other preservation applications. Moreover, the increasing focus of refrigerator manufacturing companies to innovate advanced compressors to fulfill the diverse demands of customers is predicted to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated period.

Application: Food & Beverage Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The food & beverage sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $16,653.6 million throughout the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increasing disposable income and changing food consumption trends among individuals all across the globe. Furthermore, the rising need for convenience food products has increased the number of refrigerated warehouses worldwide which is predicted to foster the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

To Reveal the latest trends of Industrial Refrigeration Market, Ask an Analyst or Schedule a call

Asia-Pacific Region to Hold the Maximum Share of the Market

The Asia-Pacific region of the industrial refrigeration market is projected to garner a revenue of $10,557.5 million during the estimated period. This is significantly due to the increasing demand for fresh food products and beverages among people of this region. Moreover, the rising government support to phase out hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and adopt natural refrigerants in multiple refrigeration frameworks is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Industrial Refrigeration Market

Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the industrial refrigeration market. This is mainly because of the vital role of refrigerators in decreasing post-harvest losses and in the preservation of food products during the pandemic period. Moreover, people started purchasing goods in bulk which has increased the demand for refrigeration systems in order to store them. All these factors have increased the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Customize the Industrial Refrigeration Market report data as per your Format and Definition & Avail 10%OFF

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the industrial refrigeration market include





DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

BITZER

Johnson Controls International Plc

Güntner GmbH & Co. KG

Ingersoll Rand







Clauger

Carrier Global Corporation

Rivacold srl

EVAPCO Inc

Danfoss A/S







These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry- Inquire here to grab full report

For instance, in August 2021, Clauger, a leading manufacturer of air conditioners, refrigerators, cooling systems, and many other hac products announced its collaboration with GEA Group, a supplier for food processing technology and related industries. With this collaboration, Clauger would offer many new services and area of expertise such as energy optimization and process, gas, and efficiency projects in the forthcoming years.

Further, the report also presents other important aspects such as product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and latest strategic development.

More about Industrial Refrigeration Market:











Mr.Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor,New York NY10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website:https://www.researchdive.com Blog:https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521