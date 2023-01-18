Pokemoto Expands in Connecticut – Opens Two New Locations in Berlin and Guilford

/EIN News/ -- Pokemoto, Now Has 29 Open Locations With 45 Additional Franchise Locations Sold and in the Development Pipeline

Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced that it has opened two new locations in Connecticut, the market of origin for the brand. Berlin, Connecticut and Guilford, Connecticut both recently opened bringing the number of Pokemoto locations in Connecticut to 18 (13 open and 5 franchise locations coming soon). With these two Connecticut openings, Pokemoto now has 29 currently open locations and an additional 45 franchise locations sold but not yet opened covering 16 states. Pokemoto remains the largest Hawaiian Poke chain in the Connecticut market today.

Dave Monk, an Area Director and franchise operator of the Berlin, Connecticut Pokemoto commented “the Connecticut market, specifically New Haven and Hartford counties, are excellent areas for the brand. They draw in our target audience with all of the local amenities and dining options. We already have brand recognition in the market from our existing Pokemoto locations so people know what they’re in for when they see our Pokemoto logo go up on a building.”

Located at 224 Berlin Turnpike in Berlin, Connecticut and 1065 Boston Road in Guilford, Connecticut both Pokemoto locations offer up bowls, salads, burritos, fruit and milk boba teas, hand-held musubis and more via dine-in, takeout and 3rd party online ordering. Both franchise owners have opened additional Pokemoto locations so the openings were familiar and seamless. Both the Berlin and Guilford Pokemotos opened just in time to participate in the brand’s newest limited time offers – the Musubi Bowl and hand-held Musubis made with SPAM® classic!

“We’re proud to remain the top poke player in the Connecticut market with the new Berlin and Guilford locations bringing our open location count to thirteen for the state of Connecticut. We also have five additional franchise locations coming soon to the Connecticut market – 18 locations in total when looking at coming soon and open locations combined,” said Michael Roper, CEO. He continued, “Our development, operations and marketing teams work one-on-one with our franchise partners to guide them through the Pokemoto sales cycle all the way through opening and beyond. Just last week we announced entering two new states, Texas and New York bringing our total state count to 16 states for Pokemoto. Our smaller footprint, ease of operations and quick linear service model are what attract entrepreneurs to our unique concept. We’re very encouraged by our recent growth announcements and look forward to sharing more news as it becomes available!”

The Pokemoto franchise model generates up to $25,000 per unit for the initial franchise fee, when the agreement is signed while also providing up to 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened. The typical franchise agreement is for 10 years with a 5 year renewal option. The Company does allow, in certain instances, for discounted fees for multi-unit or special agreements.

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto, a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Kansas and California. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing

marketing@musclemakergrill.com