Salt Dental Collective Appoints Dylan Bates as New CEO

/EIN News/ -- BEND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salt Dental Collective (“SALT”) announced today that Dylan Bates has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. Bates has an impressive track record and expertise in leadership roles (COO/CEO) in multi-site healthcare. Most notably, his leadership was instrumental in scaling ATI Physical Therapy from its original single location to over 800 locations at the time of his exit in 2018. Bates has been an active SALT board member since its inception in 2019.



“I am thrilled to join the SALT team in the CEO seat to continue to build on the momentum within the organization,” says Bates. “SALT’s commitment to a doctor-centric culture has attracted 52 practice locations and 60 doctors to date. I see a significant opportunity to expand our geographic reach by partnering with blue chip practices across the country. I am excited to tap into my experience in scaling with intention and creating a special culture to elevate SALT into the leading specialty DSO in the coming years.”

Bates has also served as an active board member for several other organizations, including Southern Vet Partners and Therapy Partners Group.

Jim Evanger, who has led SALT on a path of continued growth over the past 18 months is transitioning to the Board of Directors at SALT and will stay actively involved in SALT’s growth and expansion. “Dylan was very helpful to me as I was beginning my SALT journey, so I know the organization will be in great hands and the future is very bright,” said Evanger.

“I am ecstatic to have another opportunity to work closely with Dylan,” said Steve Neumann, Managing Partner and Founder of Latticework Capital Management, who has worked with Bates across multiple investments over the past 18 years. “We are extremely fortunate to have someone of his caliber lead SALT through its next phase of growth. Dylan’s experience in multi-site healthcare combined with his proven ability to build and lead world class teams will be instrumental for SALT’s continued momentum and success. His knowledge, insights, and relationships make him the ideal person to execute the path forward and accelerate our growth both in our existing markets as well as our entry into new markets.”

SALT also announced the relocation of their Home Support Office from Bend, Oregon to Scottsdale, Arizona. Bates commented, “With our continued growth, there is a need to establish our ‘nerve center’, a collaborative environment where we can host meetings, trainings, strategy sessions and facilitate connection with our offices and team members throughout the country in a meaningful and valuable way.”

Through this transition, SALT will continue to grow and maintain its commitment to creating successful partnerships with pediatric dentistry and orthodontics practices, as well as oral surgery.

About SALT Dental Collective

Founded in 2018, SALT Dental Collective (“SALT”) is a dental partnership organization specializing in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, and California. SALT provides doctors with the opportunity to maintain their clinical autonomy by removing the day-to-day business management responsibilities. For more information, please visit www.saltdentalcollective.com.

About LCM

Founded in 2015, Latticework Capital Management is a Dallas-based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making control equity investments in lower-middle market healthcare companies across the United States. LCM has completed more than 75 transactions across a diverse array of healthcare subsectors and currently has over $365 million in assets under management. LCM leverages its 100 combined years of healthcare and investing experience, as well as its network of industry executives, to help companies grow and realize their full long term value.

For more information, please visit www.latticeworkcapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4df8be30-90e4-40c1-b168-04e8296e7b77