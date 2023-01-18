Happy Head Launches the First All-in-One Hair Growth SuperCapsule With Finasteride, Minoxidil, and Vitamin D

Happy Head and its top dermatologists have developed an all-in-one daily capsule for hair loss

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Happy Head today announced the launch of its new hair-growing SuperCapsulesTM. Designed by top-of-the-line dermatologists and hair restoration experts, these capsules were created to aid hair growth for the over 80 million people struggling with hair loss. These SuperCapsulesTM are the first of their kind, infusing FDA-approved medicine, including Finasteride, Minoxidil, and Vitamin D, all in a single daily capsule.

Happy Head's SuperCapsuleTM is an all-in-one, daily capsule that is designed to make treating hair loss extremely easy. It includes the strongest FDA-approved prescription medicine and essential hair vitamins in a single capsule. The main ingredients of the pill include Finasteride, Minoxidil, and Vitamin D, which are some of the strongest, clinically proven hair growth medicines on the market. Dermatologists say three to six months of daily SuperCapsule use will not only help regrow lost hair but also prevent further hair loss.

Hair loss is a huge problem that can cause intense psychological distress. Over two-thirds of men will experience hair loss by the age of 35, but it's not just men dealing with this problem. Over 40 percent of Americans who experience hair loss are women.

Because hair loss affects so many people, the cosmetic industry has been hard at work producing solutions to the problem of hair loss. Oral doses of Minoxidil and Finasteride have been flying off the shelves, so combining these ingredients in one convenient pill will provide customers with an even more powerful treatment.

"We are ecstatic to launch the first-of-its-kind SuperCapsuleTM pill, which is packed with some of the strongest hair-loss medications available," said Happy Head co-founder, Dr. Ben Behnam, M.D., FAAD. "The Minoxidil combined with Finasteride works to increase blood flow around hair follicles and stimulates the follicle to move into the growth phase of the hair growth cycle."

"There is a lot of emotional suffering when people are dealing with hair loss," said Happy Head CEO and co-founder Benjamin Katz. "At Happy Head, we hope to ease some of the psychological effects of hair loss and aim to give both men and women renewed confidence regarding their hair."

About

Happy Head is a telemedicine provider of dermatologist-prescribed, customized hair medicine and treatments. Founded in 2021, Happy Head specializes in customized formulas to prevent and reverse hair loss in both men and women. Our products are backed by some of the best dermatologists and hair restoration experts in the industry. We hope to help people struggling with hair loss not only regrow their hair, but regain their confidence and sense of self that is sometimes caused by hair loss. For more information visit https://www.happyhead.com.

Contact Information:

Carolina Calkins

PR Manager

carolina@intelligentrelations.com



Related Images











Image 1: SuperCapsule™









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment