Insurers Can Access Detailed Hail, Tornado Analytics with Verisk’s New Respond® Solutions

Hail Impact Energy and Tornado Probability provide comprehensive, real-time data following severe weather events

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance professionals can now get highly detailed, real-time data about the impact of hail and tornadoes with Verisk's latest weather enhancements, Hail Impact Energy and Tornado Probability. Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading global data analytics provider.



With the addition of Hail Impact Energy and Tornado Probability to Verisk’s Respond® weather solutions, insurance professionals can get detailed insight into potential damage from hailstorms and tornadoes to help efficiently deploy resources and more accurately forecast claims after a severe weather event.

Hail Impact Energy estimates the total energy of hail when it hits a surface and incorporates Verisk’s existing Respond hail products that account for hail size, duration, and probable severity. Tornado Probability provides a highly granular first look at where tornadoes likely hit by leveraging horizontal and vertical radar pulses (dual-polarization radar). Both products are updated every 5 - 10 minutes.

During Verisk’s upcoming Elevate conference, February 7 – 8 in Salt Lake City, Verisk meteorologists will share more about these new solutions and how Verisk continues to advance the science of weather data.

“Verisk has a history of delivering critical weather data to insurers by incorporating cutting-edge radar technology and the latest research advancements into our proprietary weather algorithms,” said Aaron Brunko, senior vice president at Verisk’s Property Estimating Solutions. “Hail Impact Energy and Tornado Probability are just the latest two examples and will allow our customers to analyze and manage property claims like never before. By focusing on multiple characteristics of hail and the hailstorm itself, Hail Impact Energy provides a first-of-its-kind innovation designed to more clearly determine the likelihood and severity of hail damage. In addition, Tornado Probability enables our customers to quickly mobilize within minutes of an event and be first to respond.”

Insurance professionals will have the option to view Hail Impact Energy and Tornado Probability data within Verisk’s Respond GIS mapping and analytics platform, Respond MAP™. This platform enables users to combine valuable weather data with locations of interest, such as policies-in-force, to help pinpoint damage to a portfolio and support intelligent decisioning for Verisk’s suite of Respond perils, including hail, wind, wildfire, tornado, and hurricane.

The Respond suite of products are just a few of the solutions that Verisk offers the property restoration and insurance industry to help strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, and combat fraud. Among its many solutions, Verisk offers computer software solutions for professionals involved in estimating all phases of building and repair. Thanks to a longstanding commitment to invest in research and development, Verisk property estimating solutions are used by many of the top property insurance companies and repair contractors in the United States and Canada.

Learn more about Verisk’s Respond weather solutions .

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud, and make informed decisions about global issues including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

