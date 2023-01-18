Photos Workbench 1.0: Houdah Software Launches New macOS App for Organizing and Curating Apple Photos Libraries
Houdah Software today announced Photos Workbench, a new app for macOS that makes it easy to organize, rate, and compare photos in your Apple Photos library
Our photo libraries suffer from overload. We need to organize and curate. Photos Workbench helps with easy workflows to add locations, add keywords, and assign descriptive names.”LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houdah Software s.à r.l today announced the launch of Photos Workbench, a new application for macOS that makes it easy to organize, rate, and compare photos in your Apple Photos library.
Photos Workbench is a companion application to Apple Photos on macOS. With Photos Workbench, Mac users can browse their photos library: view albums, filter and sort photos, and organize photos into albums.
Photos Workbench has unique capabilities to help organize photos and curate the library:
* Batch change titles. Give photos descriptive names
** Build names following a format. Example: “Hawaii 2022_12_01 - Maui #018”
** Find & replace text
* Add location information with minimal effort
** Drag-and-drop photos on a large map
** Geocode automatically from a GPS track log
** Incremental geocoding workflow to place photos accurately with minimal map movements
* Star ratings to classify and find photos by their relative quality or relevance
** Filter albums to view only your best-rated shots
** Star ratings translate to keywords in Apple Photos
* Apply keywords. Keep a concise and consistent vocabulary
** One-click apply keywords from ready-made and custom keyword sets
** Set up shortcuts to flag photos with a keyword with the press of a single key
* Compare mode finds the best shot in a series
** Photos Workbench shows photos in pairs
** Compare the current top shot to the next candidate
** Repeat until all photos have been evaluated
** The winner of the last round is the best shot
** Apply star ratings for a more fine-grained classification
“Our photo libraries suffer from overload. We need to organize and curate,” said Pierre Bernard of Houdah Software. “Photos Workbench helps with easy workflows to add locations, add keywords, and assign descriptive names. Comparing and rating photos helps find the top shots and cull the library.”
# System Requirements:
• macOS 12 Monterey or newer
• 30 MB of disk space
# Pricing and Availability:
Photos Workbench 1.0 is priced at USD $29 for a single-user license. A family license is available for $44. Taxes are added where applicable.
Time-limited introductory pricing drops these prices by 25% with coupon code PWINTRO.
Licenses are valid indefinitely for all 1.x versions. Major upgrades may incur a fee.
Photos Workbench 1.0 is available for download from the Houdah Software website. The demo version loads only the first 100 photos in each album.
# Links:
Photos Workbench 1.0 product info:
https://www.houdah.com/photosWorkbench/
Download Photos Workbench:
https://www.houdah.com/photosWorkbench/download.html
Purchase Photos Workbench:
https://www.houdah.com/store/
Screencast: Quick Introduction to Photos Workbench
https://blog.houdah.com/2023/01/video-tour-of-photos-workbench/
Screencast: Batch Change Photo Titles using Photos Workbench
https://blog.houdah.com/2023/01/batch-rename-photos-using-photos-workbench/
Screencast: Add Locations to Photos Using Photos Workbench
https://blog.houdah.com/2023/01/add-locations-to-photos-using-photos-workbench/
# Additional Information
Screenshots, icons, and other related media are available for download in the press kit:
https://www.houdah.com/photosWorkbench/assets/Photos_Workbench-Press-Kit.zip
# About Houdah Software
Houdah Software s.a r.l is a small company based in Luxembourg, Europe. Houdah Software specializes in quality software for Mac, iPhone, and Apple iPad. Our mission is to pair quality products with excellent customer support.
All Material and Software Copyright (C) 2005-2023 s.a r.l. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh, Mac, macOS, iPhone, iPod, and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.
