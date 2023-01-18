Submit Release
ISSA Launches Yoga 200 Virtual Training Program in Partnership With Yoga Alliance

One-of-a-Kind Online Program Recognized by Yoga Alliance - the Leading Non-Profit Organization Serving Yoga Standards and Credentials

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), the global leader in online fitness and wellness education, brings to market a one-of-a-kind 200-hour online teacher training course, recognized by Yoga Alliance, the leading authority on yoga standards and credentialing.

"In a climate that is swiftly embracing virtual learning, there hasn't been a course that meets the Yoga Alliance requirements while also providing an online learning platform. So, we are thrilled to have developed it. Passionate learners want to have education that is recognized by the top accreditations and for yogis, that is the Yoga Alliance," said ISSA CEO Andrew Wyant.

Students will obtain subject matter in an easily digestible format organized around the seven body chakras and walk away with a strong foundation to confidently create and teach hatha- and vinyasa-style classes, and to build a professional yoga career.

The course encompasses methodology, sequencing, verbal and assisted cueing, anatomy, yoga philosophy and history, and more. The online format allows students to progress at their own pace, revisit information again and strengthen their knowledge from foundation to mastery.

"At ISSA, we're transforming the world of wellness. Through the Yoga 200 course, our teachers will get the latest in yoga practices and technique, all completely on-demand, with full-time support," said Andrew Wyant, ISSA CEO. "Yoga goes far beyond the walls of a studio. We want to transform the lives of teachers taking the ISSA Yoga 200 course, and the people they go on to teach. Through becoming a recognized Registered Yoga School through the Yoga Alliance, we are creating a road to success for those who wish to empower themselves as a Yoga 200 instructor." 

This program is designed for any practitioner - not only ideal for those who wish to teach but also for those looking to dive into their passion and deepen the bond between mental balance and functional movement through the practice of yoga.

###

About the International Sports Sciences Association 

The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the global leader in online fitness certifications. Including health, wellness, and specialized training education. For more than 30 years, ISSA has been committed to providing innovative and science-based fitness education that creates a pathway for people to pursue their passion. In addition to their Personal Training Certification, ISSA offers 24 fitness specializations, including senior fitness, exercise therapy, and corrective exercise. To date, ISSA has educated more than 400,000 students across 174 countries, all while creating additional opportunities to promote a healthier world: www.ISSAonline.com.

